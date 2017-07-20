Angels elevate top prospect Jones to 66ers

On Wednesday, the Angels promoted their top prospect from Class A Burlington to Class A Advanced Inland Empire. At 19 years old, Jones will be the youngest player on the 66ers roster. His promotion came less than a week after the organization elevated second-ranked Matt Thaiss from Inland Empire to Double-A Mobile.

Although his first full-season numbers might not be eye-popping, Jahmai Jones continues to climb the organizational ladder.

"He's a special person and a special player," Angels Minor League director of operations Mike LaCassa told MiLB.com. "Jahmai is one of the most mature teenagers I've ever been around, and it shows up on and off the field. Combine that attribute with his talent, and it's turned him into someone who could be on track for a really impressive year at the full-season level as a 19-year old. I think baseball will be seeing an exciting player for years to come."

The Roswell, Georgia native began 2016 with Rookie-level Orem in the Pioneer League and was bumped up to Burlington on Aug. 16. He finished the year with career highs in average (.302), steals (20) and extra-base hits (20).

In 86 games with the Bees this season, Jones hit .272/.338/.425 with nine homers, 54 runs, 30 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

The second-round pick in the 2015 Draft made two appearances with the Halos in big league Spring Training, striking out in both at-bats before being assigned back to Burlington. He stumbled out of the gate, batting .167 over 18 games in April. He turned the corner in May to raise his average to .263.

Jones has predominantly been penciled into the leadoff spot, producing a .267/.333/.431 line when hitting at the top of the order. He recently started to show an uptick in power, homering in three of his past five games while collecting hits in seven consecutive contests for Burlington.

The outfielder is expected to join the 66ers by the start of Thursday night's game against Visalia at San Manuel Stadium.