Angels' Jones promoted to Double-A Mobile

When top-ranked Jo Adell was promoted to the team in early June, he joined Halos No. 3 prospect Jahmai Jones and fourth-ranked Brandon Marsh. Together, the trio anchored the 66ers' lineup. On Tuesday, they were indefinitely separated, as Los Angeles promoted Jones to Double-A Mobile.

For a period of time, three of the Angels' top four prospects shared the field with Class A Advanced Inland Empire.

Video: Inland Empire's Jones homers

The 20-year-old spent 41 games with the 66ers last season, hitting .302 with an .857 OPS and five home runs in 41 games. Through 75 contests in 2018, Jones produced a 235/.338/.721 line with eight long balls, 35 RBIs, 43 walks and 13 stolen bases.

June was the 2015 second-round Draft pick's best statistical month of the season; he batted .247 with three homers and nine RBIs over 93 at-bats and swiped seven bags. MLB.com's No. 78 overall prospect has begun July in a 4-for-23 slide with one extra-base hit. He hasn't played since July 6 and the team placed him on the temporarily inactive list the next day.

Jones dealt with a position change from outfield to second base at the beginning of the season. The Angels hope a promotion can trigger some offensive production from him, as was the case when he moved from Burlington to Inland Empire last year.

Halfway through his fourth season in the Minors, the Georgia native is a career .270 hitter with 28 homers. However, it is his 60-grade speed that separates him from other prospects and undoubtedly excites the organization.