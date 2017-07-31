Thaiss does it all for BayBears in rout

With runners on second and third in the first inning and facing MLB.com No. 38 overall prospect Mike Soroka, Thaiss grounded out to second baseman Travis Demeritte to score Angels No. 21 prospect Troy Montgomery.

The Angels' No. 3 prospect collected three hits, drove in three runs and scored three times to lift the BayBears to a 12-5 win over Mississippi on Sunday at Hank Aaron Stadium.

On a night in which Matt Thaiss excelled at the plate, the at-bat that impressed Double-A Mobile manager Sal Fasano the most resulted in an out.

"It's always good to see a young player play good team baseball," Fasano said. "We had guys on second and third and he didn't get too big with nobody out. He hit a groundball to second and got the guy in from third and over from second. To me, that was a huge at-bat because we got a momentum swing early in the game. After that, he started to feel confident and swung the bat well all game."

That first trip to the plate resembled much of what Fasano has seen in Thaiss' first 18 Double-A games.

"The one thing that sticks out to me is his professionalism," the manager said. "He doesn't carry bad games into the next one and comes ready to play every day. He hustles and is a good baserunner. You don't see any effects of whether he's uncomfortable because he comes out and plays a solid game and hustles.

"Those are the qualities you're looking for in a good pro and he's got the makings of being a good one, so he hopefully he can continue and keep his emotions in check. It's nice to see a young guy this fresh in pro ball have a good attitude like that."

The 2016 first-round pick plated another run in the third with a first-pitch single to right off Soroka. After drawing a leadoff walk in the fifth against Mississippi's starter, Thaiss drove in his third run by lining a single to right in the sixth off Jacob Webb.

"[Thaiss' plate discipline is] kind of off-and-on, like most young players, but tonight he did a good job with his choices," Fasano said. "He doesn't really get too haywire and he sticks to his plan most of the time. When he really locks in on his approach, he puts together good at-bats."

Thaiss added a double in the eighth off Sal Giardina and scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Gibbons.

Thaiss started the season with Class A Advanced Inland Empire, where he posted a .265/.353/.399 slash line with eight homers and 48 RBIs. The Jackson, New Jersey, native posted a 10 percent walk rate with the 66ers. In 18 games with Mobile, Thaiss is hitting .288 with two doubles and nine RBIs.

"I think he's finally getting his feet planted at this level," Fasano said. "At first, it's pretty hard to judge a player until he gets 100 at-bats and we aren't there yet, but he's starting to get used to the timing recently and his at-bats have been pretty good. I'll be happy to see when he gets really hot because I know what he's capable of doing, but right now he's doing a good of taking it at-bat to at-bat."

Soroka (10-6) gave up a season-high seven runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for the M-Braves.