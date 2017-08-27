Red-hot Adell scores five times in Owlz rout

The Angels' top prospect set a lofty career high by crossing the dish five times in the Rookie-level Orem's 20-5 romp over Grand Junction on Saturday at Suplizio Field. Adell went 3-for-7 with an RBI double and a stolen base.

He's only a couple months out of high school, but Jo Adell has speedily established himself as a major offensive threat in the Pioneer League.

The 10th overall pick in June's Draft batted .288/.351/.542 over 31 games in the Rookie-level Arizona League, but has put up a .343/.361/.571 slash line in seven games since debuting under the lights on Aug. 17. After going 0-for-4 in his first game on the circuit, he's logged at least one hit and scored one run in each of his six next contests. He's also doubled and logged multiple knocks in three straight.

The 18-year-old center fielder opened the game by reaching on a throwing error by third baseman Jeff Bohling and got aboard on a error by shortstop Kennard McDowell to start the fourth. No. 6 Angels prospect Brandon Marsh plated him with a single each time and finished with three RBIs and a stolen base.

In the fourth, Adell smoked his fourth two-bagger in the league and 10th as a pro, pulling the ball up the left field line off right-hander Jeffri Ocando. That gave the Owlz a 5-0 lead.

The Louisville, Kentucky, native went up the middle for a single in the seventh, reached on a forceout in the eighth and poked a single through the left side in the ninth. He scored following each of those plays.

Angels No. 29 prospect Julio Garcia, batting behind Adell, collected four doubles, four RBIs and scored three runs. He's 8-for-20 over four Pioneer League games.

The Owlz also got a big boost from Jeyson Sanchez, who went 3-for-6 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Mayky Perez (5-1) gave up two runs and seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over five innings for Orem. The right-hander has won each of his last three appearances.