Verdugo extends hitting streak to 20 games

The Dodgers' No. 2 prospect singled in each of his first three at-bats Friday to extend his hitting streak to 20 games and help Triple-A Oklahoma City thump Nashville, 12-6, at First Tennessee Park. Verdugo finished the night 3-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored.

"Today was the first time any of my teammtes had said anything about the streak," Verdugo said with a laugh. "After I scored, my teammates started talking to me about it, saying, '20!' and stuff like that. They know all about it and they're rooting for me."

Verdugo led off the game with an infield single and came around to score on Max Muncy's base hit.

"It definitely takes the pressure off, getting it out of the way in the first at-bat," the outfielder said. "That helps me focus on the game, but at the end of the day it's all about sticking with the same approach. It's definitely in the back of your mind, but at the end of the day I try my best not to think about it too much and stick with my approach, control my at-bats and focus on making consistent, hard contact."

With the streak already safely extended, Verdugo added base knocks in the second and third to record his 12th three-hit game of the season. The Arizona native has multiple hits in five of his last six contests.

"I don't think I've ever done that before, getting three hits in the first three innings," he said. "There were a lot of at-bats going around early in the game."

Since the streak began on June 8, Verdugo is hitting .476 (39-for-82) and has struck out only four times. The low strikeout rate is nothing new for the 2014 second-round pick, who has 32 walks against 28 strikeouts in 307 plate appearances this season.

"I hate striking out," the 21-year-old said. "I try to do anything I can to put the ball in play. I shorten up my swing and try to see the ball deep in the zone and that helps me to better recognize strikes. It's something that I've always done. And putting good at-bats together and seeing more pitches, that leads to the pitcher missing more and leads to walks."

Verdugo, who has an .887 OPS with three homers and 37 RBIs, ranks third in the Pacific Coast League with a .352 batting average and .420 on-base percentage.

"Everybody wants to do the best they can and even when things are going well, they still look to improve their game, and that's the same with me," he said. "Whether it's offensively, defensively or on the bases, I just want to get better every day."

In addition to putting up great numbers, Verdugo has proven versatile for the Dodgers. He's seen time at all three outfield positions and has hit in every lineup spot.

"It shows the front office that I'm comfortable playing any position and whatever they need, I can come up there and I can help and do a lot of things without struggling," he said.

Muncy finished with four hits and three RBIs, while No. 3 prospect Willie Calhoun knocked in a pair of runs for the Dodgers.