Dodgers reassign Ruiz, Diaz, Peters

Los Angeles' third-ranked prospect was sent to Minor League camp along with outfielders Yusniel Diaz (No. 5) and DJ Peters (No. 6), infielder/outfielder Edwin Rios (No. 12), infielder Matt Beaty (No. 23) and shortstop Drew Jackson (No. 26).

Keibert Ruiz hit .667 with two RBIs and a 1.333 OPS in six Cactus League games. But he doesn't turn 20 until July and on Saturday night was among 20 players re-assigned by the Dodgers.

Ruiz moved quickly in 2017, his first full Minor League season. After hitting .317./.372/.423 in 63 games with Class A Great Lakes, the Venezuelan backstop put up nearly identical numbers with a spike in power for Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga. MLB.com's No. 52 overall prospect joined Double-A Tulsa for the Texas League playoffs and went 0-for-6 with an RBI in two games.

"He has a feel for the game of baseball way beyond his years. I was shocked," Tulsa manager Scott Hennessey said. "It was like he was there the whole year. ... He expected to catch all five games, and that's exactly what you want [from] a player."

The 21-year-old Diaz split last season between Rancho Cucamonga and Tulsa, combining for 11 homers and 52 RBIs while posting a .292./.354/.433 slash line.

Peters made headlines last July 5 when he homered twice in the same inning against rehabbing Giants ace Madison Bumgarner.

Video: Quakes' Peters hits second homer off Bumgarner

It hardly was an aberration for the 22-year-old, who earned California League MVP honors after leading the circuit with a .514 slugging percentage and 61 extra-base hits. He batted .276 with a .372 on-base percentage, 27 homers and 82 RBIs in 132 games and, like Ruiz, joined Tulsa for the postseason.

Offseason MiLB include

Rios led all Dodgers Minor Leaguers with 91 RBIs last season, totaling 24 homers to go with a .309/.362/.533 slash line in 128 games with Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. Beaty won the Texas League batting title with a .326 average, sharing the top spot with 31 doubles and ranking among the leaders with 221 total bases, 47 extra-base hits, a .505 slugging percentage and .378 OBP. In his first season in the Dodgers system, Jackson hit .247/.358/.402 for Rancho Cucamonga and Tulsa, but he had five extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in 10 playoff games with the Drillers.

Also assigned to Minor League camp were catcher Shawn Zarraga, outfielders Henry Ramos and Travis Taijeron and pitchers Zach Neal, Yaisel Sierra, Joe Broussard, Daniel Corcino, C.C. Lee, Brian Moran and Brian Schlitter. Dodgers No. 10 prospect Dennis Santana was optioned to the Minors with fellow right-hander Brock Stewart, southpaw Henry Owens and infielder Tim Locastro.