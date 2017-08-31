Dodgers calling up Verdugo on Friday

Los Angeles' top position prospect will be among the first September callups, but fellow outfielder Joc Pederson will reportedly have to wait his turn. Verdugo, 21, could potentially make his Major League debut Friday in San Diego.

The 2014 second-round Draft pick is batting .314 with six homers, 62 RBIs, 27 doubles, nine steals and a .389 OBP in 117 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. The Dodgers, at 91-40, hardly need a boost, but Verdugo's bat is expected to see time in the lineup either way.

"We're going to play him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We have a lot of outfield options. But I do want to see Alex take at-bats and get out there."

Pederson, who was optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 19, is expected to finish the Pacific Coast League season with Oklahoma City before potentially coming back to Los Angeles, where he hit .215 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs in 87 games earlier this year.

Verdugo is currently ranked as the No. 28 prospect in baseball, the No. 9 outfielder and the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect by MLB.com. He signed with the Dodgers for $914,600 in 2014 and has earned All-Star honors each of the past two summers in the Double-A Texas League with Tulsa and with Oklahoma City. He was an All-Star Futures Game selection this year, an Arizona Fall League Rising Star in 2016 and has twice been recognized by MiLB.com as a Dodgers Organization All-Star.

The left-handed outfielder amassed a 20-game hit streak this summer from June 8-30 and produced a season-high five RBIs on May 29. Last year, the Arizona native hit .273 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs in 126 games at Tulsa.