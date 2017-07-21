Dodgers' Vieitez among three suspended

Right-handers Ivan Vieitez of the Dodgers, Greg Belton of the Angels and Brian Hunter of the Reds were banned for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

NEW YORK -- Three Minor League pitchers were suspended Friday, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced.

Vieitez and Belton each was suspended 50 games; Vieitez tested positive for Ritalinic Acid, while Belton failed a test for an Amphetamine. Hunter received an 80-game ban after testing positive for Ipamorelin, a performance-enhancing substance.

The 24-year-old Vieitez was 2-3 with a 4.47 ERA in 15 games , including eight starts, with Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa, striking out 28 over 46 1/3 innings. He made 28 relief appearances for Class A Great Lakes last season, going 4-4 with a 3.86 ERA, after the Dodgers picked him in the 27th round of the 2015 Draft.

Belton, 24, was 1-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 31 2/3 innings in 18 appearances out of the bullpen for Class A Burlington and Class A Advanced Inland Empire. He was selected in the 27th round of last year's Draft.

Hunter, also 24, compiled a 2.42 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 22 2/3 innings in 17 relief appearances for Class A Dayton and Class A Advanced Daytona this season. He was the Reds' ninth-round pick in 2014.

Major League Baseball has suspended 55 players this year for violations of the Minor League drug program.