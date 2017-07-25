Kendall clubs first pro homer for Raptors

The Vanderbilt product hit his first professional homer, doubled and finished with three hits and three RBIs in Rookie-level Ogden's 5-1 win over Helena on Monday night at Kindrick Legion Field.

Only a week into his Minor League career, Jeren Kendall is showing why the Dodgers deemed him worthy of their first-round pick in last month's Draft.

Kendall began his career with a bang, going a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in a July 18 win over the Brewers. The 21-year-old is hitting .455 with three three-hit games and six RBIs in his first five contests.

Los Angeles' No. 5 prospect recently told MiLB.com he was thrilled to be playing again.

"I was getting pretty anxious," the outfield prospect said following his debut. "I was at Arizona, watching those games, and all I could do was sit there and watch, which wasn't that bad for me. It was nice to have some time off after my year. But, no, I was glad that I could finally jump back in and be on the field with these guys."

Kendall was stranded after lacing his first career double to right field to lead off the game. He grounded into an inning-ending double play in the second inning, but made it up for in the fourth.

With two on and nobody out, Kendall displayed opposite-field power with a three-run homer to left. MLB.com's No. 86 overall prospect lined out in the seventh, but completed his night with a single to center in the ninth.

"I'm just on go right away. ... That's how I play the game. I'm on go," Kendall said last week.

Ogden starter Christian Stolo gave up two hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings. Patrick Duester (1-1) yielded a hit and fanned four in 2 1/3 frames.

Nick Roscetti lined an RBI double for Helena.