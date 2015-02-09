Quakes' Walker goes yard again

The Dodgers prospect went yard in his fifth straight game, belting a solo shot and adding a sacrifice fly that helped Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga rally for a 6-3 victory over San Jose on Tuesday at Municipal Stadium.

Jared Walker homered in his California League debut, then waited 11 games before hitting another. Now they're coming on a daily basis.

Video: Quakes' Walker homers in fifth straight

The Quakes had a 5-1 lead when Walker led off the eighth inning and sent reliever Rodolfo Martinez's first pitch over the right-field fence for his 15th homer of the season and seventh in 22 games since he was promoted from Class A Great Lakes on June 21.

It was the only hit in four plate appearances for the 22-year-old infielder, who drew a leadoff walk in the third, flied to left in the fifth and snapped a 1-1 tie with a sacrifice fly to right in the sixth.

Four of Walker's seven California League homers have come against San Jose. He started the streak with solo shots against the Giants on Wednesday and Thursday, then smacked another solo blast against Modesto on Saturday. The 2014 fifth-round pick drilled a two-run homer in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Nuts.

Gameday box score

Walker is 10-for-19 (.526) with eight RBIs during a six-game hitting streak that's raised his Cal League batting average 75 points to .307.

Dodgers No. 30 prospect Cody Thomas also went deep for the Quakes, while 13th-ranked Connor Wong contributed two hits and two RBIs. Reliever Nolan Long (5-0) got the win, allowing one hit and striking out three over 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

San Jose starter Logan Webb did not figure in the decision after pitching five scoreless innings. The 30th-ranked Giants prospect gave up three hits and three walks while fanning six.