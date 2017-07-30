Loons' Kendall belts first MWL long ball

"It was kind of weird, I was wondering about what [Lansing starting pitcher Mike Ellenbest] feels like," Kendall said after the Loons fell to the Lugnuts, 7-5, on Sunday.

After hitting his first Class A homer as the middle act of Great Lakes' back-to-back-to-back long balls in the fifth inning Sunday, Jeren Kendall's mind drifted somewhere unexpected -- 60 feet, six inches from home plate.

Gameday box score

Left fielder Saige Jenco started the trifecta by depositing a 2-2 offering from Ellenbest over the fence in right-center field. Kendall fell behind the right-hander, 0-2, but battled back to even the count.

On the next pitch, the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect went deep to right field for the Loons' second run of the game.

"All game, he was attacking the inside part of the plate with his two-seamer. To me, I thought he had a little four-seam and then would slow it down and get a little sink on it. Apparently, I guessed right and got a good piece of it," Kendall explained.

Gavin Lux capped the outburst by driving a 2-0 pitch over the fence in right. Once Los Angeles' 10th-ranked prospect got back to the dugout, the Loons looked to Cody Thomas to make it four in a row.

"I've never been a part of anything like that. I've heard myths of it happening but I've never been a part of anything like this," Kendall said. "We didn't even think of it. After I hit one after Saige, that was kind of cool and then all of a sudden Gavin gets up and does the same thing. Then we started to hope for the next one. We were really kind of pushing for the fourth one, but not the first three."

MiLB include

The Dodgers drafted Kendall -- MLB.com's No. 85 overall prospect -- late in the first round of last month's Draft. The Vanderbilt University product flashed a 1.182 OPS in five games with Rookie-level Ogden, prompting Los Angeles to promote him to the Midwest League on Tuesday.

"It's been fun. My experience with pro ball so far has been a pretty exciting one," the Clearwater, Florida, native said. "For me, the tools are there, but I need to be more polished and consistent. Consistency is what the big leaguers do. Everybody at this level knows how to play this game, so it's being consistent that sets you apart."

• Get tickets to a Loons game »

Kendall, who lined a single to center in the ninth, has led off all five games with the Loons. After going hitless in his first three games with Great Lakes, Kendall is 3-for-9 over his last two contests.

"I've always been told and I've always thought that I'd be a leadoff, center field-type of player," the 6-foot, 190-pounder said. "In college I didn't bat leadoff that many times, so I'm getting used to it -- being the first batter of the game and having to take pitches and see more of what the pitcher has on the mound. So, that's taking some getting used to, but it's happening pretty quickly because we're playing every day."