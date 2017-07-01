Drillers' Buehler shines in longest outing

"I finally didn't give up a home run," said the Dodgers' No. 4 prospect , who had allowed roundtrippers in each of his previous two starts. "So, it's a step forward for me."

Coming off the longest outing of his career, Walker Buehler was most impressed by what didn't happen.

Buehler, who fanned a career-best 10 in a loss on Sunday, has 51 whiffs in 41 innings with the Drillers. But the 2015 first-round pick put more stock in the eight ground-ball outs he induced against the RoughRiders.

"I think getting the ball on the ground is the most important thing, and just try to avoid the fly ball outs and the long flyouts," MLB.com's No. 80 overall prospect said. "No homers are hit on the ground. That's what we're all trying to do -- keep the ball in front of the outfielders and luckily we were able to do that tonight."

After Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2015, the Dodgers have kept a watchful eye on his pitch count. The right-hander, who averaged 70 pitches over his previous five starts, threw 78 on Friday. Buehler, who's been on a pitch count since his Little League days, tries not to let the number alter his strategy as he gets deeper into a start.

"It's good, it's another step forward," he said. "I got a little further in a game. A pitch count is one of those things that's kind of a two-sided sword in that it's good for you and protects you. But also you feel like you can't contribute like the way you want to. Tonight, going out for the sixth was kind of a big benchmark for me and I feel pretty good about it.

"When you're a 12-year-old you're trying to finish the game, you kind of learn to count them up. It's just one of those things that's in the back of your head. It's just not letting it affect how you pitch. You get in trouble by throwing a pitch to get a ball hit a certain way rather than go after somebody."

Buehler faced just two over the minimum through the first five frames.

"Once I got through four innings, that's been the benchmark," said the Vanderbilt product. "The fourth inning has kind of been tough for me this year a little bit -- the third and fourth innings. It's nice to get through those clean and get to come out for the sixth."

Buehler pitched a 1-2-3 fifth with two strikeouts. Luis Marte led off the sixth with a single, but the Lexington, Kentucky, native came back and fanned No. 19 Rangers prospect Michael De Leon to cap off his night.

"It's nice, it's a nice little end to the day," said Buehler, who threw 50 strikes. "I commanded the fastball well, and that comes from having a plan. My pitching coach Billy Simas and [catcher] Wynston Sawyer and I got together and came up with a plan. Luckily, I was able to execute it."

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound hurler sports a 2.85 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in nine starts since being promoted on May 10 from Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga. Buehler said game preparation has been key to his Texas League success.

"[Double-A hitters] have more of a plan," he said. "I said to somebody last week, 'You've got to have a plan, you've got to execute yours, you've got to navigate around theirs.' You can't beat them with stuff -- no matter what you have. Those guys will figure out a way to put it in play."

Yaisel Sierra yielded three hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings of relief, and Chris Cotton walked one in a scoreless ninth in his Tulsa debut.

Matt Beaty had three hits, including a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Erick Mejia went 3-for-5 for Tulsa.