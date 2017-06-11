Calhoun flexing muscle for Oklahoma City

The Dodgers' third-ranked prospect launched a two-run blast on Saturday as Triple-A Oklahoma City rolled to a 10-5 victory over visitnig Round Rock, giving the 22-year-old homers in three consecutive contests. The roundtripper was the 13th of the season for Calhoun, who's on pace to eclipse the career high of 27 that he hit last year.

It might take a soothsayer like Willie Calhoun to predict the power display that would take place this weekend at Chickasaw Bricktown Park.

Calhoun predicted, then delivered a three-run shot in the Dodgers' 6-1 victory over Iowa on Thursday and capped a back-to-back-to-back effort with teammates Scott Van Slyke and Joc Pederson in Friday's series opener against the Express. His long ball on Saturday night was his only hit in four at-bats but rounded out a four-run third inning.

Charlie Culberson opened the inning with a single and Dodgers No. 2 prospect Alex Verdugo doubled before Pederson plated a run with a sacrifice fly to right. O'Koyea Dickson doubled home Verdugo before Calhoun deposited a ball into the upper deck in right field.

MLB.com's No. 71 overall prospect spoke on Friday about the fun he's having hitting in the middle of a Dodgers lineup that contains six players with Major League experience.

"Being consistent and making sure you have fun with baseball, I still think that's key," he said. "I think that's where some of my success comes from. I just come to the ballpark and try to have a good time the whole time. I never let anything get too serious or anything. I always have a smile on my face, and that's what I think I've been doing all year. It's really helped me out a lot."

Calhoun also joked about a small home run competition with Pederson, who's rehabbing after suffering a concussion he suffered in an outfield collision with Yasiel Puig on May 23.

The Dodgers' Opening Day center fielder rose to the challenge on Saturday, contributing a solo shot in the fifth. He also struck out before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth.

Dickson added a double in a five-run sixth, while Verdugo also tripled and scored.

Julio Urias started for the Dodgers and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. He yielded a run on a forceout by rehabbing Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez in the third, while Travis Snider smacked a solo shot in the fifth.