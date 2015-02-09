Dodgers' Diaz goes on DL with hip issue

Diaz received an invitation to big league Spring Training and went 2-for-11 with a homer and two RBIs in 11 Cactus League games but was held in extended spring training and did not join Tulsa until mid-April. MLB.com's No. 95 overall prospect collected seven hits in his first three games of the season and is batting .308/.419/.513 with two homers and nine RBIs in 20 contests. He's reached base in all but one game.

The Cuba native signed with the Dodgers in November 2015 and began his career with Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamongo. Across two levels -- he had a three-game rehab assignment in the Rookie-level Arizona League -- he has a .283/.350/.433 career slash line with 21 stolen bases in 25 attempts. The 21-year-old has played all three outfield positions, committing 19 errors in 178 games.

Following his sophomore campaign in 2017, Diaz competed in the Arizona Fall League, where he held his own against the Minors' top talent. The right-handed hitter batted .303 with 10 RBIs and six walks in 17 games for Glendale.