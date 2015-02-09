Bats' Stephenson outduels Indy's Keller

The decision went to the Reds right-hander Stevenson, who fanned a career-high 12 batters over six scorless innings, while Keller, the top-ranked Pirates prospect , racked up a season-high 10 whiffs as the Bats bested Indianapolis, 5-2, on Thursday.

A bevvy of big swings at Victory Field came up short during a heavyweight battle between Triple-A Louisville's seven-year veteran Robert Stephenson and 22-year-old Mitch Keller in his second start on the level.

Gameday box score

Stephenson (8-6) allowed two singles and one walk in the outing and was perfect through the first three innings The 2011 first-round Draft pick punched out out six of seven hitters from the first to the third innings, setting the side down on strikes in the secon.

Adam Frazier reached on a throwing error by first baseman Hernan Iribarren to lead off the first inning. Dealing with traffic on the basepaths all game, Stephenson popped Sean Rodriguez up and struck out Jose Osuna. A wild pitch moved Frazier to second, but the right-hander terminated Ryan Lavarnway to end the inning.

In the fifth, Stephenson navigated past a leadoff walk to Kevin Kramer and Jason Martin's one-out infield single. Frazier led off the sixth with a single to left, but the Martinez, California, native rebounded to fan the side and put the exclamation point on his outing.

Video: Stephenson fans 12th batter for Louisville

Stephenson's previous career high had been 11 strikeouts, which he'd accommplished four times -- most recently two starts ago against Columbus on June 25. The 25-year-old threw 62 of his 96 pitches for strikes. The outing gave him 109 punchouts for the season -- good for third place among all Triple-A hurlers, behind White Sox No. 2 and MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect Michael Kopech and Red Sox No. 15 Jalen Beeks.

Keller (0-1) took the loss, giving up five earned runs on six hits and four walks over six frames. Baseball's 12th-ranked prospect tossed 92 pitches -- 56 for strikes -- and has allowed 13 earned runs over his first two International League starts, spanning 8 2/3 innings.

Video: Keller records 10th strikeout for Indians

Phillip Ervin reached base three times for the Bats. The 2013 first-round Draft selection homered, drove in two runs and scored twice.