Promo Watch: A great honor for good dogs

On Sunday, the Lowell Spinners aren't just allowing dogs into the ballpark. They're immortalizing them on cardboard.

As part of the Spinners' first "Bark in the Park" promotion of 2017, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a set of Doggy Baseball Cards. This 20-card offering is comprised of local dogs, all of whom are undoubtedly good.

In 2013, the Spinners became the first Minor League team to give away a trading card set honoring local members of the military. That idea was well-received and has become a recurring promotion for the club. Enter dogs.

"We were kicking around ideas, and thought we could take the [military card] concept and try it with something different," said Spinners assistant general manager Brian Radle. "And dogs popped up. Bark in the Park is a very large niche, and people really love their dogs."

The Spinners set up a website encouraging fans to send in their canine pictures (along with a short bio), and the submissions soon came pouring in. It was the team's job to then choose the 20 lucky dogs who would be included in the set.

"We wanted to have a little variety and see their personality exhibited," said Radle. "We had a lot of Red Sox themes. One dog was named Mookie; another was wearing a little Red Sox bandana."

The Spinners couldn't resist including their longtime clubhouse manager, Del Christman, in the set. His nickname, after all, is Dogman.

"It was his idea [to be included]," said Radle. "Dogman's breed is exotic. He can walk himself and pees standing up. He's a very well-trained dog."

The Spinners' military card sets have inspired many other Minor League teams to do the same. Will we see a proliferation of dog trading card sets in 2018?

"We think so," said Radle. "This gives dog-owning fans a chance to showcase their pride and joy."

Coming Soon! Hundreds -- literally hundreds! -- of Minor League promotions are taking place over the next week. What follows are some of the absolute best.

June 22: The Hickory Crawdads stage a "Salute to the Red Solo Cup" on Teacher Appreciation Night, leading to the distinct possibility of a ballpark filled with inebriated off-duty educators.

The Montgomery Biscuits, under new ownership, are celebrating regime change with a "Grand Re-Opening Weekend." Kurtis Blow will play a key role.

Tweet from @BiscuitBaseball: Legendary rapper Kurtis Blow headlines our block party next Saturday, featuring a crawfish boil, food trucks, inflatable for kids & more! pic.twitter.com/ZJQiDITFKe

Jude Oz, the 8-year-old girl renowned for being Jayson Werth's biggest fan, gets the red carpet treatment from the Potomac Nationals.

Tweet from @PNats42: Jude Oz Night is June 22nd! Includes equipment drive & fundraising for @StBaldricks: https://t.co/KiAhYvwl9NTix: https://t.co/9mhWkqAUGR pic.twitter.com/g8qfvy2H9C

June 23: Speaking of the Potomac Nationals -- the Carolina League franchise follows up "Jude Oz Night" with a comprehensive 25th anniversary celebration of A League of Their Own.

Tweet from @PNats42: ���A League of Their Own 25th Anniversary Night��� is next Friday, June 23rd! Details: https://t.co/jrCiYzklSITix: https://t.co/EKt8vxUXnT pic.twitter.com/2kWEaL2W4t

There are four teams staging a Stars Wars promo this week, but only one of them is giving away "Death Star baseballs." That team? The New Orleans Baby Cakes.

Tweet from @cakesbaseball: Star Wars night is next Saturday at The Shrine!������ Death Star Baseball giveaway�� Jersey auction�� Fireworks!!!��: https://t.co/lE6mG9ihmz pic.twitter.com/60UtmDquwq

Hello, darlin' -- the Salem Red Sox are giving away Conway Twitty bobbleheads.

The Tri-City ValleyCats' "Pride Night" honors the local LGBTQ+ community.

June 25: On the topic of the ValleyCats: The globally minded Class A Short Season entity stages "Around the World in Nine Innings" with each inning paying homage to a culture that is represented in the Tri-Cities (Albany, Troy, Schenectady) community. Food will figure prominently.

June 26: Barry Zito not only pitched a season with the Nashville Sounds -- he also wrote the team's theme song! On this Saturday evening, the team immortalizes him in bobblehead form.

The Salt Lake Bees throw it back to the high-gloss '80s with the players taking the field in throwback Salt Lake Trappers jerseys.

Tweet from @SaltLakeBees: June 26 will be 80s Throwback/Salt Lake Trappers Night. It will be, like, totally tubular. Tickets: https://t.co/GLK6HhhatP pic.twitter.com/gmmCLMK0qB

June 28: In Lexington, the Legends play to the PC crowd with a theme night paying tribute to the beloved, block-based computer game Minecraft.

Tweet from @LexingtonLegend: Calling all #minecrafters build at the Legends Minecraft Day game at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Wednesday, June 28! https://t.co/OcyZ8qlJr1 pic.twitter.com/oOUHBP6dgu

The State College Spikes celebrate comfortable masculine fashion with "Romp-Him Night." From the press release:

Highlights of the tribute will include:

All fans wearing a romper or "romp-him" will receive half-off their ticket -- even though you can't take half off a romper.

A special spotlight on the original male romper worn by Sean Connery as James Bond in "Goldfinger."

The first-of-its-kind Romper Cam.

A Romper Fashion Show during the night.

And, yes, team-branded "Romp-Hims" will be available for purchase.

