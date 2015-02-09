Humpal flirts with perfection for Keys

The Orioles right-hander took a perfect game into the sixth and allowed one hit with six punchouts over six innings in Class A Advanced Frederick's 8-1 win over Lynchburg in the second game of a doubleheader at Nymeo Field.

Gameday box score

Humpal (2-6) retired the first 17 batters he faced until Alexis Pantoja poked a two-out single to center field to squelch the perfect game. The 2016 ninth-rounder didn't dwell on it too long, fanning Mitch Longo on three pitches to finish off the sixth.

He lowered his ERA from 5.82 to 5.04 after throwing 50 of 76 pitches for strikes. Humpal accrued eight of his 18 outs on the ground and didn't walk a batter.

The Texas State product went 7-11 with a 4.14 ERA for Class A Delmarva in 2017 and posted a 3.34 ERA in his first professional season with Class A Short Season Aberdeen.

Orioles No. 29 prospect Ryan McKenna went 2-for-2 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Game 1 and was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Game 2. T.J. Nichting went 3-for-3 with a double with two RBIs in the nightcap.

The Keys won the opener of the twinbill, 2-1.