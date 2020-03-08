The Padres have been open to pushing some of their top prospects onto the Opening Day roster, but that wasn't going to be the case for 21-year-old Luis Campusano in 2020. Such was all but assured Sunday.MLB.com's No. 50 overall prospect was one of 12 Padres reassigned to Minor League

MLB.com's No. 50 overall prospect was one of 12 Padres reassigned to Minor League camp. Edward Olivares , the club's 19th-ranked prospect, and No. 28 Jorge Oña were optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Eighth-ranked Gabriel Arias , No. 11 Owen Miller , No. 14 Hudson Potts , No. 23 Esteban Quiroz , outfielder Michael Gettys and right-handers Pedro Avila , Lake Bachar , Miguel Diaz and Dauris Valdez also were reassigned.

Campusano went 1-for-4 and caught three innings during his limited Cactus League action.

Last season, the Georgia native produced one of the best offensive seasons at the Class A Advanced level. No qualified batter topped his .325 batting average, while his .906 OPS was only topped by Lancaster's Luis Castro (1.010). Campusano belted a career-high 15 home runs and 31 doubles while posting a 10.7 percent walk rate and 11.7 percent strikeout rate. He earned co-MVP honors with Castro in the California League.

Campusano threw out just 22.7 percent of basestealers in 2019, but the Padres like his blocking skills and see improvement in his receiving, per MLB Pipeline.

Beyond Sunday's cuts, three of San Diego's Top 100 prospects remain in big league camp: No. 5 MacKenzie Gore , No. 27 Luis Patiño -- whose friendship with Gore drives both pitchers -- and No. 57 Taylor Trammell .

The Padres have 61 players remaining in Major League camp.

Joe Bloss is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @jtbloss.