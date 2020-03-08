Campusano reassigned from Padres' Majors camp
The Padres have been open to pushing some of their top prospects onto the Opening Day roster, but that wasn't going to be the case for 21-year-old Luis Campusano in 2020. Such was all but assured Sunday.MLB.com's No. 50 overall prospect was one of 12 Padres reassigned to Minor League
Campusano went 1-for-4 and caught three innings during his limited Cactus League action.
Last season, the Georgia native produced one of the best offensive seasons at the Class A Advanced level. No qualified batter topped his .325 batting average, while his .906 OPS was only topped by Lancaster's
Campusano threw out just 22.7 percent of basestealers in 2019, but the Padres like his blocking skills and see improvement in his receiving, per MLB Pipeline.
Beyond Sunday's cuts, three of San Diego's Top 100 prospects remain in big league camp: No. 5
The Padres have 61 players remaining in Major League camp.
