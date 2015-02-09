Medina fires six no-hit innings for RiverDogs

Medina (1-4) walked two and struck out three in his first scoreless start since last July 26 with Rookie Advanced Pulaski.

On the mound for what is likely his final start of an inconsistent first half, Luis Medina was as terrific as he was bad in his season debut three months earlier.

The 20-year-old right-hander faced one over the minimum and tossed 45 of 80 pitches for strikes. Medina walked Everlouis Lozada with one out in the third inning, but the Drive second baseman was thrown out by RiverDogs catcher and Yankees No. 6 prospect Anthony Seigler on a stolen base attempt. Medina retired Greenville in order in the next two innings. He walked Lozada again in the sixth and threw a wild pitch but completed the frame by striking out Cole Brannen.

The outing represented a second consecutive strong start for the Dominican Republic native. Medina surrendered two runs and struck out a career-high nine in five innings in a loss to Asheville last Friday, but he entered Thursday's start with an 8.55 ERA in 10 outings thanks in large part to a .310 opponent's batting average and 43 walks in 40 innings.Video: Charleston's Medina finishes six hitless

Making the jump from the Appalachian League to the South Atlantic League at the start of 2019, he was roughed up for 10 runs, 10 hits -- including three homers -- and four walks in two innings against Asheville on April 9. He rebounded by surrendering two earned runs over eight frames in his next two outings before struggling to an 8.64 ERA in his next five starts.

Ron Marinaccio tossed two three frames in relief of Medina to earn his first save, although he did allow Greenville's lone hit -- a single by Devlin Granberg with one out in the seventh. The 23-year-old walked one and struck out four in his second appearance of the season.

Canaan Smith homered twice and finished 3-for-4 with a season-high four RBIs for Charleston. Kyle Gray and Omar Carrizales combined to drive in five runs on four hits, including two doubles.

Drive starter Chris Machamer (2-3) was charged with four runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings.