Major League veteran Jurrjens suspended

NEW YORK -- Veteran Major Leaguer Jair Jurrjens was suspended for 80 games on Thursday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball said Jurrjens, who is currently with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for exogenous Testosterone, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The 31-year-old right-hander is expected to begin serving the punishment immediately.

Jurrjens, who signed with the Dodgers as a free agent on April 4, is 4-3 with a 4.64 ERA in 11 Pacific Coast League outings this season, 10 of which were starts. He's struck out 44 and walked 18 in 54 1/3 innings, most recently pitching on June 7 when he lasted two innings at Iowa.

Minor League drug suspensions in 2017

Jurrjens was signed by Detroit out of Curacao in 2003 and made his Major League debut in 2007. He's appeared in 130 career big league games, posting a 52-38 record with a 3.72 ERA in 767 1/3 innings. He last saw action in the Majors in 2014 with Colorado.

The righty's best Major League season came in 2011 when he was a National League All-Star and went 13-6 with a 2.96 ERA for the Braves.

Major League Baseball has handed out 42 suspensions for drug violations in 2017.