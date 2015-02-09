Karaviotis ropes five hits for Rawhide

The D-backs outfield prospect matched his career high with five hits, going 5-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored in Class A Advanced Visalia's 5-4 loss to Lancaster at The Hangar.

Mark Karaviotis had been trending upward, but he was right on the mark Sunday.

"I've been working a lot with my hitting coach, Frank Stubbs," he said. "He has a lot of really good insight and has helped me over the last 10, 11 games or so. I've been struggling, missing my pitch and at-bats haven't been going my way. We've been working on trusting the process and grinding through working in the cage, and it happened to pay off tonight."

Karaviotis also picked up five hits on July 2, 2017 with Class A Kane County in the Midwest League before earning a promotion to the California League.

Sunday was one of the first times the Hawaii native has batted leadoff as he's bounced around the lineup over the past month, hitting anywhere from cleanup to second to seventh.

"It's depended on the type of day," he said. "It's been fun [at leadoff]. You get up a lot more, so instead of three or four at-bats you have to be ready for five or even six at-bats, which leaves you pretty locked in. You're up in the batter's box all the time."

Against the JetHawks, the 22-year-old opened the contest by sending Antonio Santos' 3-2 pitch over the center field fence for his fourth hoemr of the season. He played small ball in the third, beating out a grounder to second base for a single.

"I'm not typically used to leading off, but doing that was cool," he said of the home run. "Unfortunetely, we couldn't get the victory, but I think it was good to start the game with some momentum for us. Five hits would have felt a lot better after a victory."

With one out in the fifth, Karaviotis lined another single to center and scored on D-backs No. 2 prospect Jasrado Chisholm's fourth homer in 10 California League games. He knocked his 16th double of the season in the seventh and capped his perfect night with a single to center in the ninth.

"We have an off day tomorrow, so hopefully we come back on Tuesday strong," he said. "I feel good at the plate, so hopefully I can put my team in the best position I can so we can win."

The 2016 19th-round pick extended his hitting streak to five games and raised his average 14 points to .283, the highest it's been since April 12.

"I'm just staying aggressive and hunting the fastball," he said. "I've been a little too passive on fastballs even though they might not particularly be my pitch. Just being more fastball-ready and be ready to do damage early in the count."

Rockies No. 23 prospect Vince Fernandez homered in his fourth straight game for the Jethawks, while 11th-ranked Tyler Nevin went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.