Marlins acquire four prospects in Phelps deal

Phelps was shipped west by Miami in exchange for four prospects, including the 19-year-old Hernandez, an outfielder who signed with the Marlins out of the Dominican Republic three years ago. Right-handers Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lukas Schiraldi are also headed to Miami in the deal, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand .

Schiraldi, a 23-year-old 2014 Draft pick, is the son of former Major Leaguer Calvin Schiraldi.

Feinsand said MLB Network's Joel Sherman was the first to report the prospects involved in the deal on Thursday. The move comes as the Mariners (48-48) try to stay in contention for the American League Wild Card.

Hernandez has spent most of this season with Class A Short Season Everett, where he's batting .252 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 28 games. He also appeared briefly in early June at Triple-A Tacoma, where he went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in three games before Everett's season began.

The right-handed outfielder received $1.85 million when he signed and spent the last two seasons at Rookie-level affiliates -- he hit .285 with a homer and 19 RBIs in 33 Arizona League games last summer after playing in the Dominican Summer League in 2015. MLB.com projects him to reach the Majors by 2020 and notes his approach as a line-drive hitter. The Mariners believed would develop more power as he added weight to his 175-pound frame.

Lopez, the Mariners' No. 22 prospect, is 5-8 with a 5.04 ERA in 19 outings this season with Class A Advanced Modesto. The 21-year-old starter signed with Seattle out of Venezuela in 2012 and enjoyed the best start of his career on June 27 when he threw seven hitless innings against Visalia.

Schiraldi, 23, is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA in 28 relief outings for Modesto. He's struck out 63 and walked 27 in 37 1/3 innings in his second California League stint. The Texas native was Seattle's 15th-round pick in 2014 out of the University of Texas and went 6-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 28 outings last season between Class A Clinton and Class A Advanced Bakersfield.

Miller, Seattle's No. 16 prospect, was the Mariners' sixth-round pick in the 2016 Draft out of Millersville University of Pennsylvania. He's made 18 starts for Clinton this season, going 9-4 with a 3.65 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 101 innings.

Phelps, 30, is in the midst of another solid season in the bullpen for Miami, where he's 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 innings. Sherman said the Mariners will pick up about $2 million of what Phelps is owed for the remainder of the season -- he signed a three-year deal with Miami in 2015 and is due to receive $4.6 million this year.