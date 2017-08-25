Beaty, Hudson snag top Texas League awards
Missions' Wellman named best skipper in end-of-season All-Stars
By Danny Wild / MiLB.com | August 25, 2017 4:00 PM ET
Dodgers prospect Matt Beaty was named the Player of the Year in the Texas League on Friday when the Double-A circut unveiled its end-of-season All-Stars and award winners.
Beaty took top honors among position players and Springfield's Dakota Hudson was voted Pitcher of the Year. San Antonio skipper Phillip Wellman was named Manager of the Year after leading the Padres affiliate to a 73-56 record through Aug. 25.
Beaty, a 12th-round pick by Los Angeles in 2015, is hitting .325 with 14 home runs and 64 RBIs in 106 games this season with Double-A Tulsa. He ranks third in the league in batting, won the league's Player of the Week award on Aug. 6 and was a mid-season All-Star as well.
• Texas League Players of the Year, 1931-2017 »
Hudson owns the top ERA in the league -- 2.53 -- to go along with a 9-4 record in 18 starts. The 2016 first-round pick struck out 77 and walked 34 in 114 innings before earning a promotion to Triple-A Memphis on July 29.
Midland outfielder B.J. Boyd was one of three outfielders to make the roster. He leads the league with a .332 average and 76 runs scored. Corpus Christi's J.D. Davis, who was voted in at third base, tops the league with 21 homers while Midland first baseman Viosergy Rosa leads the circuit with 104 RBIs.
The rull roster is below:
Texas League End-of-Season All-Stars
|Name
|Position
|Team
|MLB Org
|Viosergy Rosa
|First Base
|Midland RockHounds
|OAK
|Max Schrock
|Second Base
|Midland RockHounds
|OAK
|J.D. Davis
|Third Base
|Corpus Christi
|HOU
|Luis Urias
|Shortstop
|San Antonio
|SD
|Matt Beaty *
|First Base/Third Base
|Tulsa
|LAD
|B.J. Boyd
|Outfield
|Midland RockHounds
|OAK
|Anthony Garcia
|Outfield
|Springfield
|STL
|Ian Miller
|Outfield
|Arkansas
|SEA
|Jose Trevino
|Catcher
|Frisco
|TEX
|Dakota Hudson †
|RHP
|Springfield
|STL
|Trey Wingenter
|RHP
|San Antonio
|SD
|Brett Kennedy
|RHP
|San Antonio
|SD
|Matt Pearce
|RHP
|Springfield
|STL
|Scott Barlow
|RHP
|Tulsa
|LAD
|Jack Flaherty
|RHP
|Springfield
|STL
|Phillip Wellman
|Manager
|San Antonio
|SD
|* Player of the Year
|† Pitcher of the Year
Danny Wild is an editor for MiLB.com. Follow his MLBlog column, Minoring in Twitter. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More