Beaty, Hudson snag top Texas League awards

Beaty took top honors among position players and Springfield's Dakota Hudson was voted Pitcher of the Year. San Antonio skipper Phillip Wellman was named Manager of the Year after leading the Padres affiliate to a 73-56 record through Aug. 25.

Dodgers prospect Matt Beaty was named the Player of the Year in the Texas League on Friday when the Double-A circut unveiled its end-of-season All-Stars and award winners.

Beaty, a 12th-round pick by Los Angeles in 2015, is hitting .325 with 14 home runs and 64 RBIs in 106 games this season with Double-A Tulsa. He ranks third in the league in batting, won the league's Player of the Week award on Aug. 6 and was a mid-season All-Star as well.

Hudson owns the top ERA in the league -- 2.53 -- to go along with a 9-4 record in 18 starts. The 2016 first-round pick struck out 77 and walked 34 in 114 innings before earning a promotion to Triple-A Memphis on July 29.

Midland outfielder B.J. Boyd was one of three outfielders to make the roster. He leads the league with a .332 average and 76 runs scored. Corpus Christi's J.D. Davis, who was voted in at third base, tops the league with 21 homers while Midland first baseman Viosergy Rosa leads the circuit with 104 RBIs.

The rull roster is below: