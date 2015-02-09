Lakeland's Manning sparkles in FSL debut

The second-ranked Tigers prospect allowed just one hit and two walks with nine strikeouts over five innings to lead Class A Advanced Lakeland to a 5-0 blanking of Jupiter at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Matt Manning has made plenty of positive strides in his first full year of professional ball and that earned him a midseason promotion. In his first start at the new level, he did not disappoint.

Manning started the year with Class A West Michigan, where he amassed a 3-3 record, a 3.40 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP across 11 starts. His 76 strikeouts over 55 2/3 innings ranked him 11th in the Midwest League.

MLB.com's No. 47 overall prospect got right down to business in his first Florida State League start, throwing 64 of 92 pitches for strikes against 18 batters. Manning, who didn't put more than one runner on base in any inning, recorded at least one strikeout in each frame.

Anfernee Seymour led off the first inning with a walk, but the right-hander reared back and struck out the side. Aaron Knapp walked with one down in the second, but Manning then induced a flyout from B.J. Lopez before Knapp was caught stealing second by catcher Kade Scivicque to end the frame.

After four hitless innings, Jupiter broke through in the fifth when Knapp beat out an infield single. Manning then got Lopez to pop out to second and Zach Sullivan to whiff on three pitches. With Luis Pintor up, Knapp reached second when the 2016 first-round pick uncorked a wild pitch. But Manning fanned Pintor after a seven pitch at-bat to put an exclamation point on his night.

The outing marked the California native's sixth start this season and the eighth of his career in which he recorded at least eight strikeouts.

To back up Manning, eighth-ranked Tigers prospect Isaac Paredes collected his eighth homer while Herlis Rodriguez scored twice.