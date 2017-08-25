BayBears' Thaiss mashes first Double-A homer

Los Angeles' No. 3 prospect hit his first Double-A home run and reached base five times to lead Mobile to a 12-5 win over Biloxi at MGM Park. Thaiss, who drew three walks, tied a season high with three runs and drove in two more.

On Thursday, Matt Thaiss showed what a dynamic combination his advanced approach and burgeoning power can be.

Video: Mobile's Thaiss hits first Double-A homer

Gameday box score

Thaiss ran the count to 2-1 against Jon Perrin (5-3) in his first at-bat. The 2016 first-round pick then lofted a pitch down the middle for his first home run with the BayBears.

After going down looking in the second, Thaiss reached in his next four trips, starting with a single to left field in the fourth inning.

MiLB include

Then the 22-year-old first baseman walked in three straight innings. In the seventh, the New Jersey native worked out a seven-pitch free pass followed by a five-pitch base on balls in the eighth that scored Alberto Triunfel. The University of Virginia product finished with a four-pitch walk in the ninth.

Thaiss is working on a 14-game on-base streak and has reached safely in 35 of 38 contests since joining Mobile from Class A Advanced Inland Empire on July 11. If Thaiss had enough at-bats to qualify, his .430 on-base percentage would rank first and his .862 OPS would place him second in the Southern League.

Prior to his promotion, Thaiss batted .265/.353/.399 with eight homers and 48 RBIs in 84 games with the 66ers.

• Get tickets to a BayBears game »

Zach Houchins finished the night 3-for-6 with a solo homer for the BayBears.

Brewers No. 18 prospect Jake Gatewood belted a solo shot in the ninth for Biloxi. The 21-year-old third baseman is hitting .304 with two long balls and four RBIs in his first 14 Double-A contests.