Report: Mesa brothers to sign with Marlins

Victor Victor Mesa is MLB.com's top international free agent. (Yuki Taguchi/Getty Images)

By Andrew Battifarano / MiLB.com | October 20, 2018 7:24 PM

The offseason hasn't even commenced yet, but the Marlins look to be making quite the splash. Miami is expected to sign Cuban prospects Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr., according to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com. Though no specifics were given, the Marlins announced they will hold a press conference Monday with team chief executive officer Derek Jeter and president of baseball operations Michael Hill.

In May, the pair defected from Cuba and were declared free agents four months later, according to Sanchez. Victor Victor is expected to sign for more than $5 million while Victor Jr., 17, is expected to get a bonus near $1 million. Offseason MiLB include The 22-year-old Victor Victor is considered the top international free agent by MLB.com. Though he's the oldest of the top 30, he's highly praised for his speed and outfield defense while there is a belief that his hit tool has plenty of potential. Victor Victor has played professionally since he was 16 and has already logged over 300 games on the island. He also was a member of the Cuban team that competed in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Andrew Battifarano is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter, @AndrewAtBatt. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less