LumberKings' Scott walks it off in 10th

"He actually came up to me and was like, 'Hey, don't worry about moving him over. I want you to drive him in. Let's just win it here,'" Scott said.

With the new rule that places a runner at second base to begin extra innings, many teams across the Minors have employed the strategy of focusing on moving that runner to third to open the frame. When Connor Scott stepped in to lead off the 10th on Friday, though, the strategy from Class A Clinton manager Mike Jacobs was a bit different.

He did more than just drive him in. The Marlins' No. 5 prospect blasted a two-run walk-off homer to cap a three-hit night, giving the LumberKings a 5-3 victory over Kane County at NelsonCorp Field.

Scott singled to right field leading off the bottom of the first and grounded a base hit to left in the sixth. With the game tied going into the 10th, he stepped in with the designated runner at second and drove the fifth offering from right-hander Andy Toelken out to right-center for the win.

It was his second three-hit game of the season, and just the third of his young career. But beyond that, it was a game to remember even within the grand scheme of the 19-year-old's entire career as a baseball player.

"It was awesome," he said. "It was my first pro walk-off home run. I don't think I had one in high school, either. Kind of can't beat that feeling."

Last year's first-round pick boosted his line to .223/.292/.348 in his first full professional season and has three homers and 18 RBIs in 46 games. He batted .223/.319/.311 in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League last summer before earning a promotion to Class A Greensboro, where he hit .211/.295/.276 with one homer.

The win snapped a three-game skid for the LumberKings after they were swept by Wisconsin earlier in the week. So while Scott is definitely happy to have turned in such a memorable and emphatic performance, he's more proud of the fact he was able to deliver a much-needed spark for his team.

"It was even better just because it was a confidence-booster for all of us, and will give us some good momentum," he said.

The win will also produce more cosmetic effects moving forward, Scott joked.

"We had the water cooler bath," he said. One of the guys came in there with the Gatorade cooler bath, then all of our pants were pink at the end of that. I guess we'll see how it goes tomorrow, might be wearing pink pants tomorrow."

Tenth-ranked Marlins prospect Will Banfield also homered for the LumberKings, while Davis Bradshaw added two hits and an RBI.

Tyler Mitzel (4-3) picked up the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and striking out three.