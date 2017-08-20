Peters turns in stellar outing for Jumbo Shrimp

After spending the past two seasons establishing himself as one of the Marlins most consistent Minor League pitchers, Dillon Peters was putting himself on the Major League radar. His first two outings this year seemed to back up that notion, but a freak occurence threw everything off course.

The Marlins' No. 4 prospect was struck by a comebacker in the second inning of his third start of the year, fracturing his thumb. He was placed on the disabled list, derailing what had the looks of a breakout season.

He appears to be back on track.

Peters allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings Saturday, pitching Double-A Jacksonville to a 5-2 victory over Mobile at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The hard-luck injury kept the 2014 10th-round pick out of action until July 5, when Miami sent him to the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League to begin a rehab assigment. Peters made two starts before moving to Class A Advanced Jupiter, where he was unscored upon in 10 2/3 innings over two starts.

Since returning to Double-A Jacksonville, Peters has looked like a man on a mission. He has a 2.33 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 27 innings in five starts, giving him a 2.31 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with the Jumbo Shrimp.

The first inning provided a hurdle for Peters (5-2), who had to work around a pair of walks. The Indianapolis native splunked Angels No. 3 prospect Matt Thaiss with two outs in the third but retired No. 11 prospect Taylor Ward on a fly ball to right field to end the frame.

Zach Houchins roped a leadoff double in the fourth, but Peters set down the final eight batters he faced and exited after throwing 49 of 83 pitches for strikes.

Angels No. 8 prospect Jaime Barria (1-6) took the loss after yielding a run on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in five innings for the BayBears.