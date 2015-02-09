Marlins' Diaz still red-hot in Puerto Rico

The No. 9 Marlins prospect continued his scorching campaign by hitting successfully in all five games, including a pair of multi-hit efforts. Diaz batted .389 for the week and drove in at least one run in four games. He capped the week with a four-RBI performance, pushing his total with the Gigantes to 11. Overall, the 22-year-old has compiled a slash line of .301/.362/.422 with 13 runs and seven extra-base hits in 24 games.

Though the Arizona Fall League is in the books, that doesn't mean baseball is over for the year. Winter leagues are going on across the globe with top prospects getting in extra at-bats and innings before the 2019 season. Here's a look at some of baseball's top ranked prospects who fared best over the week of Dec. 9-15.

Jose Siri (Gigantes del Cibao, Dominican Winter League) -- 4 G, 6-for-18, 2B, 3B, 3 R, RBI, SB

It's been a consistent progression upward for Siri, who has raised his average from .231 on Nov. 8 to .275. The No. 16 Reds prospect has hit safely in 12 straight games and 16 of 17 overall with five multi-hit performances, including two this week. Siri also stole a base Tuesday, bringing his total to 13, one behind league leader Jordany Valdespin, despite playing in eight fewer games. The 23-year-old has put together a .275/.329/.427 slash line with 12 extra-base hits and 11 RBIs in 37 contests for the Gigantes.

Emmanuel Rivera (Indios de Mayaguez, Puerto Rican Winter League) -- 5 G, 7-for-18, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R

Rivera began the week with a four-hit night on Dec. 9 at Santurce, which lifted his average to a season high of .349. Although he leveled off during the remainder of the week, the Royals' 16th-ranked prospect batted .389 across five games with his first home run. The 22-year-old has hit safely in 16 of the 22 games in which he's gotten a plate appearance with an overall line of .329/.384/.713 for the Indios.

Gage Hinsz (Gigantes del Carolina, Puerto Rican Winter League) -- 1 GS, 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K

Hinsz followed up his scoreless start last week with yet another for the Gigantes. The 22-year-old fired six shutout frames for the second consecutive outing and added a personal-high eight strikeouts against Santurce on Wednesday. The outing lowered Hinsz's ERA to 1.08 in five starts. The No. 19 Pirates prospect is unscored upon in four of his five starts and has limited opposing hitters to a .182 average while striking out 23 in 25 innings.