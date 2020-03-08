The breeze blew in from right field at 18 mph on Sunday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. But it couldn't stop Jazz Chisholm 's power bat.

The third-ranked Marlins prospect crushed his first homer of the spring in a 7-3 loss to St. Louis. The ball sailed 395 feet against the wind and rocketed off Chisholm's bat at 112 mph.

You want a Jazz Chisholm 395-foot dinger?



You get a Jazz Chisholm 395-foot dinger. pic.twitter.com/DXL8hubzKa — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 8, 2020

Chisholm, who led off and started at shortstop, struck out swinging in his first at-bat before walking in the third inning. The second pitch he saw from ninth-ranked Cardinals prospect Génesis Cabrera in the fifth never came back.

MLB.com's No. 66 overall prospect hit 46 homers over the previous two seasons. All but three came while he played in the D-backs organization, the team that signed the Bahamas native in 2015. Chisholm hit .272/.329/.513 with 25 homers between Class A Kane County and Class A Advanced Visalia in 2018, but batted .204/.305/.427 with a 33.8 percent strikeout rate for Double-A Jackson to start 2019. The D-Backs flipped him at the Trade Deadline for starting pitcher Zac Gallen .

Marlins No. 4 prospect Jesús Sánchez singled and scored a run in the ninth, while ninth-ranked Monte Harrison knocked an RBI double in the third.

Top Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson went 0-for-4 but made a nice sliding grab in left field. No. 20 Kodi Whitley closed out the game with a scoreless ninth in which he allowed a hit and a walk.

Pirates 2, Rays 2

Top-ranked Pirates prospect Mitch Keller got the start and allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five over three innings. The lone run charged to the right-hander came on a wild pitch after Yandy Díaz led off the second with a triple to right. Bucs No. 9 prospect Jared Oliva singled in his only at-bat and came around to score the tying run in the ninth. No. 28 prospect Josh Fleming started for Tampa Bay and allowed a run on a hit and a walk while fanning two in three frames. Box score

Yankees (ss) 1, Braves 0

Top Braves prospect Cristian Pache flied out to center field in his only at-bat. No. 16 Patrick Weigel pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, striking out one. Box score

Red Sox 7, Twins 6

Each of the Twins' top three prospects collected a hit. Top-ranked Royce Lewis singled in a 1-for-3 effort, while No. 2 Alex Kiriloff laced a double to left in three trips to the plate and No. 3 Trevor Larnach collected two RBIs, one with a groundout in the seventh and the other with a ninth-inning single. No. 28 Red Sox prospect Tyler Esplin drove in a run with a groundout in the seventh. No. 30 Jonathan Arauz was 1-for-2 with a single. Durbin Feltman , Boston's 25th-ranked prospect, gave up an RBI single but recorded the final two outs for the save. Box score

Yankees (ss) 5, Orioles 5

Sixth-ranked Yankees prospect Estevan Florial delivered an RBI double and scored a run. Right-hander Luis Gil (No. 5) worked around a walk in an inning of hitless relief, while Albert Abreu (No. 11) allowed a hit and fanned two in two frames. O's No. 5 prospect Austin Hays scored a run, while seventh-ranked Yusniel Díaz notched a pair of hits and an RBI. Right-hander Hunter Harvey (No. 12) struck out one in a clean frame of relief. Box score

Mets 3, Astros 1

Top Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio collected a base hit in his only at-bat of the game. Astros No. 24 prospect Taylor Jones laced a double. Box score

Blue Jays 9, Phillies 0

Fifth-ranked Blue Jays prospect Alejandro Kirk clubbed a two-run dinger in the eighth inning. Reese McGuire (No. 20) scored a run and Santiago Espinal (No. 22) tripled and also scored. Top Phils prospect Alec Bohm was 0-for-1 and 23rd-ranked Deivy Grullon worked a walk. Box score

White Sox (ss) 6, Padres 0

Fourth-ranked White Sox prospect Nick Madrigal and No. 11 Gavin Sheets each recorded a base hit. Yermin Mercedes (No. 25) launched a two-run jack, his third in Cactus League play, in the seventh. Box score

WhiteSox (ss) 5, Royals 4

Zack Collins continued his strong Cactus League with a two-run homer and a walk. The 10th-ranked White Sox prospect is batting .313/.542/.750 with two long balls and five RBIs in 16 at-bats. Top prospect Luis Robert , No. 14 Blake Rutherford and No. 19 Danny Mendick combined for a double, two singles and three runs scored. Sixth-ranked Royals prospect Kris Bubic surrendered four runs on four hits and a walk over 1 1/3 innings in his second spring outing. Tyler Zuber (No. 28) tossed 1 2/3 hitless frames, striking out three and walking one. Box score

Giants 8, Mariners 4

M's No. 24 prospect Donovan Walton homered in his lone at-bat and 10th-ranked Kyle Lewis singled and scored a run. Justus Sheffield allowed a run on three hits and fanned five over three frames. Seattle's No. 13 prospect has a 2.25 ERA in three Cactus League outings, including two starts. Sam Delaplane (No. 21) took the loss after yielding two runs on two hits in the fourth, his lone inning. Box score

Angels (ss) 8, Reds (ss) 8

Jeremiah Jackson ignited Los Angeles' four-run ninth inning with an RBI single and later scored a run. The No. 4 Angels prospect also singled and scored on third-ranked Jordyn Adams ' two-run double in the seventh. Hector Yan (No. 12) surrendered two runs -- one earned -- on one hit and three walks with three punchouts in 1 1/3 innings of relief. No. 6 Reds prospect Michael Siani was hitless in two at-bats but stole two bases and scored a run. Joel Kuhnel (No. 22) fanned one in a perfect frame, but 21st-ranked Ryan Hendrix was charged with four runs -- two earned -- on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts in the ninth. Box score

D-backs 8, Cubs (ss) 1

Jon Duplantier worked around a walk and single in the bottom of the first inning but walked in a run in the second. Arizona's No. 13 prospect was charged with one run on two hits and three walks, fanning two, in 2 1/3 innings. Box score

A's 11, Brewers (ss) 3

Top Milwaukee prospect Brice Turang walked twice and scored a run, while 26th-ranked Lucas Erceg stroked an RBI single in two at-bats. Trey Supak (No. 15) and Clayton Andrews (No. 27) combined to allow five unearned runs, four hits and three walks with one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings. Box score

Tigers 7, Nationals 5

Top Washington prospect Carter Kieboom went 2-for-3 with his first double of the spring. Second-ranked prospect Luis Garcia singled and scored a run in two trips to the plate. Box score

Rockies 3, Indians 1

Indians No. 12 prospect Bobby Bradley connected on his third spring homer, belting a solo shot off Kyle Freeland in the second inning. James Karinchak , the Tribe's 14th-ranked prospect, struck out a batter and worked around a walk in a scoreless inning. Rockies No. 26 prospect Ashton Goudeau threw two hitless innings out of the bullpen, striking out two and walking one. Box score

Reds (ss), Cubs (ss)

TJ Friedl , Cincinnati's No. 19 prospect, doubled in three trips to the plate and drove in three runs. Right-handed pitching prospect James Norwood , Chicago's No. 23, struck out three while allowing a hit and a walk in two scoreless innings. Box score

Brewers (ss) 7, Angels (ss) 3

Third-ranked Brewers prospect Mario Feliciano doubled, drove in two runs and scored another in Milwaukee's win. Box score

Rangers 9, Dodgers 8

Texas' fifth-ranked prospect Nick Solak hammered a three-run homer as part of his team's four-run fifth inning. Baseball's No. 2 overall prospect Gavin Lux went 1-for-3 with a run scored while Dodgers No. 13 prospect DJ Peters went 1-for-2 with a single. Dennis Santana , the Dodgers' No. 16 picked up a hold while striking out a batter in a third of an inning out of the bullpen. Box score