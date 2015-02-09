Mahoney perfect in Shrimp spot start

The Marlins right-hander more than made the most of the opportunity, tossing six perfect innings and striking out five, but the Jumbo Shrimp fell to Birmingham, 1-0, on Wednesday at Regions Field.

Although he hadn't made a start since August, Kolton Mahoney was dialed in from the outset in a spot start for Double-A Jacksonville.

Pitching strictly out of the bullpen this season after making 12 starts between Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans last year, Mahoney has been a valuable bullpen arm for the Jumbo Shrimp with a 3.94 ERA and 27 strikeouts across 29 2/3 innings. But with 17th-ranked Marlins prospect Jordan Yamamoto getting the call to make his Major League debut, Mahoney was thrown into starter duty and ran with his time on the bump.

In his last start on Aug. 3, the 27-year-old also went six innings, allowing two runs on three hits on 84 pitches. He was even more efficient against the Barons, throwing 38 of 58 pitches for strikes. He had only three-ball counts and recorded three groundouts and seven flyouts.

In his longest outing of the year, Mahoney quickly found his groove and struck out sixth-ranked White Sox prospect Luis Alexander Basabe swinging to end an 11-pitch first.

The BYU product only got better as the game went on, setting down the last six batters he faced on 13 pitches. Mahoney was particularly sharp in his final inning, setting the Barons on four pitches.

The 2015 16th-round pick lowered his ERA to 3.28 with the scoreless gem.

With the game still scoreless in the eighth, No. 9 White Sox farmhand Luis Gonzalez delivered an RBI single to produce the game's only run.

Luis Martinez (3-1) struck out two in a perfect eighth to earn the victory. White Sox No. 15 prospect Zack Burdi fanned one in a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.