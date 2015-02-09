Hammerheads' Poteet flirts with no-no

The Marlins prospect retired 18 consecutive batters and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as Class A Advanced Jupiter held on for a4-3 victory over Bradenton at LECOM Park. It was the second scoreless outing in 18 starts for Poteet, who snapped a personal 10-game losing streak that dated to April 28.

In a difficult season for Cody Poteet, Tuesday showed that redemption is always one start away.

The 23-year-old allowed one hit and one walk over seven innings, striking out seven in his third Florida State League start since returning from Double-A Jacksonville on July 4.

Poteet (1-2) entered Tuesday's start with a 6.02 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and .300 opponents' batting average with the Jumbo Shrimp and Hammerheads. The right-hander issued a two-out walk in the first to Bligh Madris, who was caught stealing to end the inning. He set down the next 18 Marauders and took the mound in the seventh having held them hitless.

Pirates No. 30 prospect Jared Oliva fell behind in the count, 0-2, and fouled off three straight pitches before ending the no-no with a double to center.

Poteet rebounded by getting a pair of groundouts before ending the scoreless outing by fanning Hunter Owen with his 97th pitch. The seven innings matched a season high for the San Diego native, who has done so twice but not since May 21 with Jacksonville.

The 2015 fourth-round Draft pick posted a 3.82 ERA in his first six Southern League starts, then surrendered five runs -- four earned -- over 2 2/3 innings on May 10 to begin a stretch that saw him go winless in nine starts while posting a 9.62 ERA. He allowed 10 runs -- eight earned -- over 11 innings in his first two starts since returning to Jupiter.

Esmerling De La Rosa allowed two runs in the eighth and Chad Smith surrendered one in the ninth before closing the door for his eighth save.

Anfernee Seymour homered, doubled and fell a triple shy of the cycle for Jupiter. He also stole his 18th base of the season. Marlins No. 9 prospect James Nelson doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Hammerheads.

Lucas Tancas stroked a two-run double in the eighth to get Bradenton on the board.