Martinez leads Batavia to division title

The Marlins prospect pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings with six strikeouts and a walk as Class A Short Season Batavia blanked Auburn, 7-0. The six frames matched a career mark.

Martinez (4-4) retired the first six batters he faced before Anthony Peroni lined a 3-2 single to right field leading off the third inning. The 22-year-old righty then struck out the next four Doubledays in a row to give him six punchouts, one shy of a season high. He worked around a one-out single and a two-out walk in the fourth by getting Wilmer Perez to pop out to second.

That would be the last baserunner allowed by the Dominican Republic native, who set down Auburn in order on eight pitches in the fifth and five pitches in the sixth to complete the start. Martinez hasn't allowed an earned run in 13 consecutive innings dating back to Aug. 23 against State College. It was the fourth time this season he's allowed two hits or fewer in a start, but Monday's outing was his longest outing of that nature in 2019.

The 6-foot-1 Martinez finished the regular season with a 2.50 ERA over 14 appearances, 12 starts, with 62 strikeouts and 22 walks in 72 innings. He was credited with a complete game on Aug. 18, allowing a run over six innings against Mahoning Valley in one end of a doubleheader.

The Muckdogs' win combined with a West Virginia loss gave Batavia the New York-Penn League's Pinckney Division crown on the final day of the season. The top three hitters in Batavia's lineup -- J.D. Orr, Dalvy Rosario and Troy Johnston -- each drove in a pair in the division-winning victory, sending the Muckdogs to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.