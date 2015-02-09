Grasshoppers' Cabrera goes the distance

In the past, the Marlins organization has been cautious adding to Edward Cabrera's workload. His previous three starts, in which he surrendered 19 hits and 14 runs over 9 2/3 innings, hadn't provided much confidence.

Gameday box score

Cabrera tossed a seven-inning four-hitter, striking out five without issuing a walk, as Class A Greensboro blanked, Lakewood, 8-0, in the first game of a doubleheader at First National Bank Field. It was his first win in seven starts this season.

The 11th-ranked Marlins prospect yielded four singles and allowed BlueClaw to advance past first base just once. In the opening inning, he gave up a one-out base hit to Daniel Brito on a line drive to center field. Brito stole second and continued to third on an error by center fielder and Marlins No. 25 prospect Thomas Jones. But Cabrera struck out Kevin Markham and retired Quincy Nieporte a grounder to shortstop.

It was the most efficient start of the season for the right-hander, who threw 52 of 80 pitches for strikes.

The Grasshoppers scored three times in the bottom of the first to give Cabrera a lead and Marcos Rivera padded it with a three-run homer in the fifth. Jose Devers led Greensboro with three hits.

Brito accounted for three of Lakewood's four hits.