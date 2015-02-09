Jumbo Shrimp's Dugger posts seven zeros

Dugger gave up three hits over seven scoreless innings and recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts -- all over the first four frames -- as Double-A Jacksonville beat Birmingham, 3-1, at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. He matched the longest start of his career and has thrown 15 consecutive scoreless innings.

Robert Dugger has been a starting pitcher for just over a year, but the Marlins' No. 22 prospect looked like a seasoned pro on Tuesday night.

The Texas Tech product wasted no time against the Barons, striking out the side in the first. He worked around a leadoff single by Alex Call in the second, capping the frame by fanning Danny Mendick and Keon Barnum. Those punchouts started a dominant run by Dugger (6-5), who also struck out the side in the third and eventually fanned seven consecutive batters, with White Sox No. 9 prospect Luis Alexander Basabe and eighth-ranked Zack Collins going down swinging to open the fourth.

Trey Michalczewski led off the fifth with a double and moved up on Mendick's fly ball to center. Catcher Rodrigo Vigil picked off Michalczewski and Barnum walked before the right-hander retired Matt Rose on a forceout.

Dugger got more help from Vigil in the sixth, as the catcher threw out Alfredo Gonzalez trying to steal after a leadoff single. The 2016 18th-round pick allowed just one more baserunner -- Collins drew a leadoff walk in the seventh -- as he closed out his second straight seven-inning start. He eclipsed his career best of nine strikeouts, accomplished tiwce in his previous three starts.

After the Mariners drafted Dugger, they made him part of the trade package for Dee Gordon last December along with fellow right-hander Nick Neidert and infielder Christopher Torres.

Marlins No. 21 prospect and reigning Southern League Player of the Week Joe Dunand plated all three runs for Jacksonville with a double and a sacrifice fly. Brian Miller contributed three hits and scored twice.