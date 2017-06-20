Marlins' Morales suspended for 80 games

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced that the 21-year-old catcher tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Morales, who was playing for Class A Advanced Jupiter, will begin his suspension immediately.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound backstop was hitting .288/.370/.356 with one home run, 15 RBIs and four stolen bases through 30 games for the Hammerheads. His .726 OPS represented a career high, but his numbers weren't too much different than those from 2016, when he posted a .288/.374/.341 slash line in 60 games with Class A Greensboro.

Morales was taken by Miami in the 12th round of the 2014 Draft out of Puerto Rico and is a career .276/.355/.327 hitter in 162 Minor League games.

Violations of the Minor League drug program have resulted in 45 suspensions in 2017.