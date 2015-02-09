Marlins send slugger Diaz to The Show

Miami's fifth-ranked prospect has been promoted from Triple-A New Orleans up to the Marlins. The news was first reported by Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio.

Video: New Orleans' Diaz goes deep

Diaz ranks seventh in the Pacific Coast League in homers with 26, just four shy of leader Kevin Cron of Reno. He supplemented that power with a line of .305/.395/.578 and 70 RBIs

"I'm just trying to stay consistent to the point where my mind and my body all work as one," the 23-year-old told MiLB.com in June. "Try to keep it as simple as possible. I haven't tried to overdo anything, just take what the game gives me."

Arizona selected Diaz No. 70 overall in the 2014 Draft. He posted a slash line of .187/.289/.330 in the Rookie-level Arizona League, but bounced back in his sophomore campaign, amassing a .360/.436/.640 line with 13 homers for Rookie Advanced Missoula.

Baseball's No. 86 prospect was traded to Milwaukee that offseason as part of the deal that sent Jean Segura to the D-backs. In his first year in the Brewers organization -- also his first full season as a pro -- he crushed 20 long balls for Class A Wisconsin while batting .264/.358/.469. He followed that up with a .222/.334/.376 season and 13 homers with Class A Advanced Carolina in 2017.

Following his debut campaign with the Mudcats, Diaz was dealt again as part of a package assembled to acquire the Marlins' Christian Yelich. He hit 10 homers in 83 games with Double-A Jacksonville before being bumped up to New Orleans, where he finished the year .204/.281/.358 with three homers over his final 36 contests.

Joining Diaz in The Show will be Lewis Brinson, per Mish. Brinson, who hit .197 for the Marlins in 27 games earlier this season, went yard 16 times for the Baby Cakes.