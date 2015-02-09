Jupiter's Mesa exits with apparent arm injury

The second-ranked Miami prospect exited Tuesday's contest in the first inning after appearing to injure his right arm in Class A Advanced Jupiter's 7-6 loss to Clearwater.

Leading off the first inning against the Threshers, Mesa took a pitch from Andrew Brown off his arm or hand and then fell to the ground in pain, according to multiple reports. After it was ruled a foul ball, MLB.com's No. 85 prospect finished the at-bat and grounded out to shortstop.

Mesa attempted to take his spot in center field in the bottom half, but was pulled from the game before the frame started and replaced by Michael Donadio.

After defecting from Cuba last year and signing with the Marlins for an amateur record $5.25 million in the offseason, the 22-year-old has a .223/.273/.259 slash line in 47 contests in the Florida State League. However, Mesa had amassed a four-game hitting streak heading into Tuesday night. Over the stretch, Mesa collected six hits and three RBIs.

"Once the season started, it was kind of like his Spring Training," Jupiter hitting coach Kevin Witt said after Mesa's walk-off hit on May 11. "Now that he's a little more than a month into his first season in the States, he's slowly making adjustments pretty good. He's young. Victor is young. But I think he's a little wise beyond his years as far as hitting."

The outfield prospect has 12 multi-hit games this season, including two three-hit efforts through the first two-plus months in his first Minor League season. With his 60-grade speed, Mesa has swiped a team-leading eight stolen bases. Well regarded for his throwing strength and defense, he has four assists this season and a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Witt expects that, with experience, Mesa will see his numbers improve at the plate.

"Early on, he was putting pressure on himself at the beginning of the season," the coach said. "The timing wasn't there and there were a lot of factors there. But the more comfortable he gets, the better and better he's going to get. Because the work's there. Everything is there. The makeup, all of it. I'm excited to see what happens moving forward with him."