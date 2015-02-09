Diaz goes yard again for Baby Cakes

The Marlins' sixth-ranked prospect homered for the third straight game on Friday as Triple-A New Orleans shut down Oklahoma City, 4-1, at the Shrine on Airline. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Video: New Orleans' Diaz lofts two-run homer

Diaz played small ball in the first inning, reaching on a bunt single and scoring on a base hit by Yadiel Rivera, but the long ball soon followed.

With Marlins No. 3 prospect Monte Harrison on second and two outs in the fifth, Diaz squared off against starter Justin De Fratus. He battled the right-hander to a 2-2 count before sending a blast over the fence in left-center field. It was Diaz's eighth homer of the season and capped the scoring for New Orleans.

Diaz started the streak with a solo shot in Wednesday's 9-1 romp over the Dodgers and ripped a three-run jack in Thursday's 12-4 win. The 22-year-old is well on the way to topping his career high of 13 homers, established last season between Double-A Jacksonville and New Orleans.

Gameday box score

Selected out of high school by the D-backs in the second round of the 2014 Draft, Diaz was named MVP in the Rookie Advanced Pioneer League the following year. He was traded to the Brewers as part of the package for Jean Segura in January 2016, then flipped to the Marlins in the Christian Yelich blockbuster in January 2018. He's ranked eighth among second base prospects by MLB Pipeline.

Diaz is batting .259/.359/.458 with 28 RBIs and is tied for fifth in the Pacific Coast League with 36 runs scored in 46 games. Those numbers mark an improvement over a year ago, when the Puerto Rico native hit .232/.340/.399 between the Southern League and PCL.

2019 MiLB include

Marlins No. 18 prospect Zac Gallen (6-1) bounced back from his only loss of the season by allowing one run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts over seven innings. He lowered his ERA to 1.74, which ranks second on the hitter-friendly circuit. Kyle Keller fanned three in two scoreless frames for his first Triple-A save of the season.

Lewis Brinson went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, while Williams singled, stole his PCL-leading 18th and 19th bases and scored twice.

De Fratus fell to 0-2 after giving up four runs and seven hits through seven innings. He fanned six without issuing a walk.