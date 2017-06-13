Chavis powers Salem on three-hit night

It doesn't get much more complete than leading the Carolina League in a number of offensive categories, including the coveted Triple Crown of average, home runs and RBIs.

Michael Chavis wants nothing more than to be a complete hitter, or as he puts it, a "general threat."

Boston's 10th-ranked prospect delivered a perfect night at the plate by hitting his league-leading 17th homer and singling twice in Class A Advanced Salem's 7-3 win over visiting Carolina on Monday at Haley Toyota Field.

Chavis scored three times and was also plunked by a pitch. The 21-year-old has hit safely in seven straight games and leads the league in batting (.345), home runs (17) and RBIs (55). The 17 roundtrippers mark a career high and have him tied for second in the Minors, one behind Reading's Scott Kingery, the Phillies No. 11 prospect.

"I'd be lying to you if I said I considered myself a classic power hitter," said Chavis, whose previous career high was 16 home runs in 2015 with Class A Greenville. "I'm 5-foot-11 on a good day, so no one is saying, 'Wow, look at that guy,' when they see me.

"Personally, I want to be a sound hitter. I want to be a guy who hits for average. A guy who hits for power and who hits balls in the gaps for doubles. That might not be the most interesting description, but I just want to be a general threat and an overall good hitter."

Chavis reached base the hard way when he was hit by No. 11 Brewers prospect Marcos Diplan in the first inning, then scored on Jose Sermo's three-run double. The third baseman lined a single to right field in the third and led off the sixth a homer to left -- his club-record 12th in 30 home games.

An infield single in the seventh gave Chavis his seventh three-hit effort this season and second in seven outings. He has produced a slash line of .345/.403/.668 in 54 games.

"I went into the offseason trying to recreate the feeling I had last year before I was injured," said the Marietta, Georgia native, who missed six weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb. "One of the things I do, since I have a terrible memory, is to keep a journal of my at-bats. I record my approach and thoughts of the pitchers I face so I can reference back to it.

"With hitting, so much of it is the little things, so whatever I can do to help with my consistency is a plus. Consistency is the key in this game."

Mike Meyers and Sermo also went deep for Salem. A Brewers farmhand from 2012-14, Sermo doubled as well and finished with a season-high four RBIs against his former organization.

"Sermo's a special player for sure," Chavis said. "He's so talented and has unreal power. He's a smart player and has unbelievable tools. Watching him during the game is really a special treat. Any given day, he can wow you with what he does on the field and he's got a great head on his shoulders.

"He plays hard and you love having guys like that on your team and in your dugout. It was a special night for him and great to see."

Salem starter Matthew Kent (5-2) gave up two runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over a season-high eight innings. The 24-year-old southpaw won his fourth straight decision for Salem, which lowered its magic number to clinch the Northern Division to five.

Seventh-ranked Brewers prospect Lucas Erceg singled twice, walked and scored twice while Luis Aviles tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Mudcats.