Chicago's Kopech turns in scoreless start

That debut did not go well, but the top Chicago pitching prospect produced a strong bow the second time around. Kopech allowed two hits and struck out three in two scoreless innings as the White Sox topped the A's , 7-6, on Monday at Camelback Ranch in Cactus League action.

A year ago Wednesday, Michael Kopech made his Spring Training debut. Not only had he been facing big leaguers for the first time, he was doing so in a White Sox jersey.

"I felt like it was pretty good," the 21-year-old righty told MLB.com. "I got behind in the count a couple times, and it gave me an opportunity to really work on my changeup and offspeed pitches. It helped me really focus on staying behind it and getting a strike with the pitch. I feel like it was a productive pitch, and I was OK with it."

Getting the start, Kopech (1-0) began the day by striking out Boog Powell on a 101-mph pitch. MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect also fanned Matt Olson and Brandon Moss.

"The velocity is going to be there for me," Kopech told the site.

In December 2016, Kopech was dealt from the Red Sox in a blockbuster trade. The following spring, the right-hander allowed four runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one inning against the Mariners in his first start as a White Sox prospect.

"It's not the first time I've thrown to [catcher Kevan Smith]," Kopech told MLB.com. "Kevan and I were on the same page, we talked about things before we went into the game and it worked out where I was comfortable before I even took the mound. It was a much more productive outing than my first one last year, and yes, I did feel more comfortable this year."

Despite the slow start, Kopech went on to have a decorated year for Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. He was 9-8 with a 2.88 ERA, 172 strikeouts and 65 walks in 134 1/3 innings over 25 starts, earning a trip to the All-Star Futures Game and a nod as the Southern League's most outstanding pitcher.

An inning after Kopech made his scheduled exit, teammate Jake Burger made a premature one. Chicago's No. 10 prospect injured his left Achilles tendon while running out a ground ball in the third. Before getting to first base, Burger fell to the ground in pain, grabbing his ankle. The White Sox plan to update his status Tuesday.

MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect Eloy Jimenez, who struck out in his one at-bat Friday, is battling a sore left knee.

"We're very, very cautious with him," White Sox manager Edgar Renteria told MLB.com. "As soon as we get a nice feel for where he's at and he feels comfortable, we'll start inserting him into the lineup."

Aaron Bummer, Chicago's No. 27 prospect, fanned two in one scoreless frame.

A's No. 11 prospect Sean Murphy tallied a two-RBI double and came around to score. After crossing the plate as a pinch-runner, Kevin Merrell (No. 14) added an RBI single and a stolen base.

Nolan Blackwood -- Oakland's 28th-ranked prospect -- struck out two in one inning of relief.

In other spring action:

Padres 10, Angels 4 Box

For the second time this spring, Shohei Ohtani made a highly anticipated debut. On Saturday, baseball's top overall prospect pitched, but the two-way player stepped to the plate Monday for the first time in an American jersey. Serving as a designated hitter, Ohtani walked in his first two plate appearances, then knocked an RBI single to center field before exiting the game.

"I was happy to get that first hit out of the way, but I was also happy with my first two at-bats," Ohtani told MLB.com through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. "I got to see a lot of pitches. I got to face a righty and a lefty. I feel like I put together pretty good at-bats in the first two walks."

Angels No. 9 prospect Matt Thaiss tallied an single and an RBI while David Fletcher (No. 23) went 2-for-3 with a run. For the Padres, 12th-ranked Franchy Cordero went 2-for-3 with a solo shot and Austin Allen (No. 20) added an RBI base knock.

Yankees 4, Phillies 3 Box

No. 65 overall prospect Miguel Andujar hit a two-out walk-off home run in the ninth to lift New York. It completed a 2-for-2 day for the third baseman. Right-handed pitching prospect Cody Carroll allowed one hit and fanned one over 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the Yankees. No. 35 prospect Scott Kingery belted a game-tying home run in the ninth and singled twice while fifth-ranked Phillies prospect Jorge Alfaro doubled and drove in a run. Philadelphia's Mitch Walding went 1-for-1 as a defensive replacement at third base and No. 10 Dylan Cozens walked and scored a run.

Astros (ss) 8, Mets 7 Box

Kyle Tucker's locker had the name "Ted" written above it before his game in West Palm Beach on Monday. Some, including Astros manager A.J. Hinch, claim it was because his swing looks like that of Ted Williams, as evidenced by the fact Tucker hit his first homer of Spring Training on Sunday. Teammate Lance McCullers Jr. said it was after a character from Superbad.

But the Astros' top position player prospect and No. 16 overall prospect showed he might be worthy of the more optimistic version of the moniker, going deep for the second game in a row. He drilled a two-run, opposite-field homer to give the Astros a 7-6 lead in the seventh inning.

Along with Astros No. 9 prospect J.D. Davis, Tucker is one of five players this spring with multiple home runs already. The 21-year-old outfielder is 3-for-7 with five RBIs. Davis finished 1-for-3 with a solo shot and a walk. Garrett Stubbs (No. 24) went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

No. 18 Mets prospect Gavin Cecchini hit a two-run dinger and finished 2-for-2. Tomas Nido (No. 11) doubled and drove in two runs.

D-backs (ss) 7, Rockies 5 Box

Righty Taylor Clarke fanned four and allowed one hit over two innings for Arizona. Top Colorado prospect and No. 14 overall prospect Brendan Rodgers homered and walked, and No. 41 overall Ryan McMahon was 2-for-3 with a double. Garrett Hampson, Sam Hilliard and Yonathan Daza each stole a base. Jairo Diaz worked around a walk for a scoreless inning.

Rays 7, Blue Jays 4 Box

Willy Adames, the No. 22 overall prospect, hit a two-run homer and walked in three plate appearances. Rays No. 5 prospect Jesus Sanchez went 2-for-2 with a triple and a run scored, and fellow outfielder Joe McCarthy (No. 22) added a two-run homer. Seventh-ranked Jose De Leon struck out one in a perfect inning. No. 47 overall prospect Anthony Alford hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays. The club's 12th-ranked prospect, Ryan Borucki, struck out one and walked one over two innings in the start.

Red Sox 13, Pirates 2 Box

No. 25 Red Sox prospect Chad De La Guerra's first home run of the spring in the ninth capped off a rout. No. 24 Tzu-Wei Lin singled in both his at-bats and scored once after entering in the sixth. Pirates No. 12 prospect Luis Escobar had a much more difficult day in his first spring outing, giving up four earned runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Braves 2, Nationals 1 Box

Nationals No. 4 prospect Erick Fedde started and allowed one run on four hits and one walk, striking out one in two innings. Top prospect Victor Robles ripped his second double of the spring, adding a single and a stolen base in three at-bats, and No. 22 Jose Marmolejos went 2-for-3. Baseball's second-ranked prospect Ronald Acuna singled and scored a run for the Braves.

Marlins 11, Astros 0 (ss) Box

Miami's No. 2 prospect Monte Harrison doubled and drove in two runs after entering as a mid-game replacement in right field. No. 17 Braxton Lee, expected to compete for a starting spot in the Major League outfield, also went 1-for-2 and added a stolen base and a run scored. No. 9 Brian Anderson walked in two plate appearances. On the Houston side, No. 20 prospect Riley Ferrell struck out one and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of relief.

Tigers 8, Orioles 6 Box

Detroit's No. 12 prospect Dawel Lugo was the only Tigers player to play all nine innings, and he made it count. The second baseman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. On the pitching side, Gregory Soto (No. 8) was charged with an unearned run on three hits in one inning, and Gerson Moreno (No. 29) allowed a hit and a walk while fanning one over 2/3 scoreless innings. No. 3 prospect Chance Sisco went 1-for-2 as the Orioles starting catcher while eighth-ranked Anthony Santander singled and scored. Seventh-ranked Cedric Mullins did not collect a hit, walking and striking out in his two plate appearances, but had an outfield assist.

Royals 10, Giants 6 Box

Kansas City's No. 18 prospect Ryan O'Hearn tripled and scored a run in his lone at-bat. Donnie Dewees (No. 16), plated a run with an RBI single. No. 23 Giants prospect Miguel Gomez doubled and scored a run, and 24th-ranked Ryan Howard singled and scored.

Brewers 7, Indians 6 Box

Top Cleveland prospect Francisco Mejia made his one at-bat count with a two-run homer from the right side off Brewers left-handed reliever Tyler Webb. Third-ranked Bobby Bradley was the only Cleveland player with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. No. 27 Milwaukee prospect Jacob Nottingham hit a solo shot. his first home run of the spring.

D-backs (ss) 5, Reds 2 Box

No. 20 Arizona prospect Kevin Cron launched his first home run of the spring. The 25-year-old first baseman/designated hitter finished 2-for-4 with two runs as the only member of the starting lineup to go all nine innings.

Dodgers 9, Rangers 5 Box

Los Angeles' No. 24 prospect Kyle Farmer reached base four times, going 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a walk. No. 16 DJ Peters singled and scored a run. No. 2 Rangers prospect Willie Calhoun contributed an RBI single, and seventh-ranked Ronald Guzman doubled and struck out twice in three at-bats.