Adolfo homers twice in Dash double dip

Adolfo belted a solo home run in the opener of the Dash's Wednesday doubleheader and followed it with another blast in the finale en route to matching a career high with five RBIs as Winston-Salem split in Lynchburg, following a 4-3 loss with a 9-3 win.

Micker Adolfo carried the Carolina League banner in the Minor Leagues' first Player of the Week awards on April 17. As the month comes to a close, even with a lingering injury, he's showing few signs of cooling off.

Game 1 Gameday box score

Game 2 Gameday box score

Through his first 20 games this season, the No. 10 White Sox prospect has been limited to the Dash's designated hitter role while the parent club assesses its next move to address a sprained UCL and strained flexor tendon in the outfielder's right arm. Although unable to play in the field, Adolfo has made the most of his time at the plate.

"It helps me to not try to pull off the ball as quickly," he told MLB.com recently of his approach to utilize the opposite field. "That was an issue in the past, where my first move would be to pull off the ball, but I feel like I've got power to all fields so I can let the ball get deep and hit it out to right or right-center and if a pitcher makes a mistake and leaves it inside, trust that my hands are quick enough to get to that inside pitch.

"Don't get me wrong: I'm still young and sometimes I chase bad pitches, but it's not as aggressive as it was before. I know what pitches I can drive, what pitches I can get in certain counts."

In Wednesday's opener, Adolfo led off the top of the second with a smash to left-center field. After working walks in the third and fifth, he was caught looking at the plate leading off the seventh in Winston-Salem's narrow loss.

Adolfo started the nightcap the same way, fanning in his first trip to the plate, but made up for it the rest of the way. The 21-year-old lifted a sacrifice fly to right to drive home a run in the third and then connected on a three-run blast to right on a 3-0 pitch in the fifth. For his final trip to the plate, the San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic native stroked an RBI double to left.

MiLB include

What remains unknown is whether the young outfielder will be able to continue his roll -- and his role. Adolfo is set to have a second MRI on the injury -- originally diagnosed in Spring Training -- to determine the next step, which could include season-ending surgery.

"Yeah, it's a possibility," Adolfo told MLB.com. "They know what's best and [I'll] just go with their plan because they know what they are doing. ... I'm just controlling what I can control, which is taking care of my responsibilities in the training room and on the field, which is hitting right now. I don't feel anything when I'm hitting or lifting weights. Hopefully, that's a good sign that it's getting better."

The five-RBI effort was Adolfo's first since last May 2 with Class A Kannapolis against Augusta. The two-game performance put his slash line at .338/.402/.623.