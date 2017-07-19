In-season Farm System grades: AL, NL East

Baltimore Orioles Grade: C- There are a few success stories here. Chance Sisco has done little to hurt his top-100 reputation with a solid first season at Triple-A Norfolk, and the 22-year-old remains on track to be Charm City's catcher of the future. Lower in the system, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays have looked like offensive studs, each hitting above .300 and sitting in the top five in the Carolina League in home runs. (That's quite a feat for Hays, who was promoted to Bowie last month.) It's tougher to find a pitching success story in a system that was already starved for one entering the season. No. 2 prospect Cody Sedlock has an ERA above 6.00 in his first full season, and No. 3 prospect Hunter Harvey is still recovering from Tommy John. Tanner Scott showed off impressive velocity in the Futures Game, hitting 100 mph, and has averaged more than a strikeout an inning for Bowie, but control issues make a future in the bullpen a major possibility. Add the fact that Bowie is the only full-season team with a record above .450, and the O's still have work to do to make this a system of note.

With about six weeks left in the Minor League schedule, members of the MiLB.com staff hand out grades to all 30 farm systems based on their prospect and team performance so far. The American and National League East Division make up the first installment in the series, followed by the Central Divisions on Thursday and the West on Friday. Sam Dykstra provides the grades here for AL East, while Michael Leboff breaks out his red pen for the NL East.

Video: Bowie's Hays launches three-run homer

Boston Red Sox

Grade: C+

There are some things to like about this system through the season's first three months. Rafael Devers has become one of the most offensively potent prospects in the game with plus hit and power tools, earning a promotion from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Pawtucket earlier this week, and Michael Chavis has climbed to the Eastern League with a breakout first half that saw him hit 17 homers in 59 games at Class A Advanced Salem. On the pitching side, Mike Shawaryn has consistently ranked among the Minors' top pitchers in strikeouts. Beyond that, however, it's tough to get excited. Top 2016 picks Jay Groome, Bobby Dalbec and C.J. Chatham have all spent a good portion of the season hurt, and there are few prospects pushing for the top 100. Any system would love to have Devers, Groome and an improving Chavis, but other Red Sox prospects haven't done much to build the system's depth, following its trade-heavy offseason. The organization does get a boost, however, from the fact that it ranks fourth among all farm systems in winning percentage at .545.

Video: Rafael Devers hits a two-run blast in the 8th

New York Yankees

Grade: A-

By most measures, this has been a banner year for the Baby Bombers. Collectively, Yankees affiliates own the highest winning percentage in the Minors at .594. In fact, all four full-season affiliates are above .500 with the two highest clubs in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (.632) and Double-A Trenton (.670) standing out. Clint Frazier, Dustin Fowler, Miguel Andujar and Tyler Wade have all hit their way to the Majors at some point, and Estevan Florial looks like he could be the next big bat in the system. On the mound, Chance Adams is knocking down the door, Domingo Acevedo is rounding into form, Justus Sheffield has been solid (though he's currently on the disabled list) and Dillon Tate may be finding himself as a starter again. Why the minus? In a word, injuries. Top prospect Gleyber Torres' otherwise impressive ascension was stymied by Tommy John surgery, and top pitching prospect James Kaprielian hasn't even thrown because of the same procedure. Fowler's Major League debut was cut painfully short when he suffered a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee. That's a lot of talent on the shelf. There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this young prospect core in pinstripes, but thinking about what could have been, if fully healthy, stings. The depth in the system took a bit of a hit Tuesday when New York dealt Blake Rutherford and Ian Clarkin to the White Sox in a seven-player deal, and it'll be interesting to see if that signals more stripping of the system before this year's Trade Deadline.

Video: RailRiders' Adams nabs strikeout No. 8

Tampa Bay Rays

Grade: B

The Rays were expected to be top-heavy, and they've been exactly that. Triple-A Durham has been the best team in the system with a 58-37 record, which leads the International League South Division by 10.5 games. That's no surprise with all five of the club's top prospects contributing there in some fashion. Willy Adames and Jake Bauers have handled Triple-A particularly well, despite each being only 21, and Futures Game MVP Brent Honeywell, stats aside, has become one of the best pitching prospects in the game with a package of pitches you won't find anywhere else. In terms of prospects graduating to the Majors, Jacob Faria struck out 84 in 58 2/3 innings before getting the call and looks like a major piece of Tampa Bay's rotation going forward. There isn't as much to write about in the lower levels -- though Jesus Sanchez and Futures Gamer Lucius Fox have helped their stock at Class A Bowling Green. It's been a solid season for a solid system, one that should get better following a strong Draft and good showing on the international market. A collective .496 winning percentage keeps the system at a B to this point, but there are few complaints here.

Video: Bulls' Honeywell gets strikeout No. 9

Toronto Blue Jays

Grade: B-

You've heard about the bats. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have hit their way from the Midwest to the Florida State League as teenagers and are shooting up prospect lists as a result. Guerrero alone has become one of the game's most exciting names as he's moved to Class A Advanced at just 18, but it's Bichette that remains in the driver's seat for the Top Offensive Player MiLBY with an OPS above 1.000. The development of those two by themselves push the Jays into B territory here, but they remain on the lower end because of a .498 collective winning percentage and few other standout prospects of note, besides perhaps Max Pentecost, who finally looks fully healthy for the long haul down in Dunedin. Anthony Alford could fit that category, if he hadn't missed so much time with a left hamate fracture sustained in the Majors, while Sean Reid-Foley and Richard Urena have likely played their way out of the top 100 at Double-A New Hampshire.

Video: Bichette and Guerrero Jr. Hit Back-to-Back Homers

National League East

Atlanta Braves

Grade: B+

Coming into the year, MiLB.com named the Braves' system as the best in baseball. Those are lofty expectations and it's hard to say Atlanta has lived up to them, but to call the first half a disappointment would not be accurate. Overall, Atlanta's affiliates have produced a .444 winning percentage and only two of its full-season teams -- Class A Rome and Triple-A Gwinnett -- are playing at .500 or better. Even with an unimpressive W-L record, there's plenty of good news on the farm, beginning with No. 7 prospect Ronald Acuna's remarkable performance that has seen him climb three levels. The 19-year-old outfielder has crushed both Class A Advanced and Double-A in the first half and joined top prospect Ozzie Albies at Gwinnett. Albies has also put together a solid campaign and seems destined for SunTrust Park before the year's end. Pitching-wise, the Braves have seen Mike Soroka, Luiz Gohara, Joey Wentz and Kolby Allard continue to progress, while Ian Anderson, Max Fried and Touki Toussaint have struggled in their own ways to get going.

Video: Acuna clubs a long ball for G-Braves

Miami Marlins

Grade: D-

Not much was expected from Miami's system coming into the season, yet it's still hard to argue against it being a disappointment for the Fish so far. For the second consecutive year, the Marlins' top prospect has been shut down before the All-Star break. Braxton Garrett, the club's 2016 first-round pick, had Tommy John surgery in June, following in the footsteps of Tyler Kolek, who had the procedure before the beginning of last season. The club's injury problems extend beyond Garrett. No. 4 prospect Dillon Peters has been out since April with a fractured thumb, and No. 5 prospect Isael Soto is slated to miss the entire year with a fractured foot. Miami fans can hang their hats on solid first-half performances from No. 3 prospect Brian Anderson and No. 9 prospect James Nelson, but that doesn't push the needle much.

Video: New Orleans' Anderson hits first Triple-A homer

New York Mets

Grade: C

Reading too much into an organization's W-L record isn't a great way to evaluate how things are going on the farm, but for the Mets, whose Minor League teams own a combined .491 mark, it works. At the top, things look encouraging: Amed Rosario couldn't be beating down the door to the Major Leagues any harder, and Dominic Smith is right behind him. A deeper look lower down does reveal some cause for concern. New York's top pitching prospect, Justin Dunn, has sputtered at Class A Advanced, and No. 4 prospect Thomas Szapucki, who was having an impressive first full season with Class A Columbia, has landed on the disabled list for the second time this year. P.J. Conlon has been a bright spot at Double-A Binghamton, tossing his third shutout of the season last night while lowering his ERA to 3.81 in 18 starts, but Tim Tebow is probably the name most fans are following at the lower levels. That says plenty. Rosario and Smith's performances and growth are envious; the rest, not so much.

Video: Amed Rosario triples for the 51s

Philadelphia Phillies

Grade: A-

After a breakout 2016, Rhys Hoskins is looking like a bona-fide Major Leaguer in waiting at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and bash brother Dylan Cozens has a legitimate shot at a second consecutive 40-homer season. Then there's Scott Kingery. The 5-foot-10 infielder is enjoying perhaps the breakout season of the Minors, hitting long balls like he's shooting a TV spot with Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine. On the other side of the diamond, top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez is moving along just fine, and JoJo Romero has been deadly at Class A and Class A Advanced. The bad news is that the club's top prospect, J.P. Crawford, has struggled through the first three months of the season, though he's showing signs of power in July, and No. 3 prospect Jorge Alfaro is right there with him at Lehigh Valley. The Phillies' collective .559 winning percentage (third-best in the Minors) is enough to push the farm into the A range, and a continued bounceback by Crawford, Alfaro and 2016 first overall pick Mickey Moniak after a slow start could take away the minus.

Video: Hoskins hammers one for IronPigs

Washington Nationals

Grade: C

The Nats are in win-now mode at the Major League level, so a .439 overall mark in the Minors isn't cause for concern. The team's No. 1 prospect, Victor Robles, has taken to Class A Advanced well and continues to look like a candidate to be the sport's top prospect for 2018. Outside of the talismanic 20-year-old, though, there isn't a player who really grabs your attention. After a decent start to the year with Double-A Harrisburg, No. 2 prospect Erick Fedde has struggled to adjust to his new role out of the bullpen after moving up to Triple-A. Injuries have limited their action, but No. 3 prospect Juan Soto and No. 4 prospect Carter Kieboom have impressed when they've been on the field. One player to keep an eye on is No. 26 prospect Daniel Johnson. The 2016 fifth-round pick is having a stellar first full-season and spent much of the first-half atop the South Atlantic League's home run board.

Video: Potomac's Robles takes away a homer