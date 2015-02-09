Vargas continues onslaught for Loons

The 27th-ranked Dodgers prospect homered twice, drove in four runs and scored four times for the second straight game as Class A Great Lakes topped Fort Wayne, 16-9, on Monday night at Parkview Field.

One day after setting the club record for total bases in a game, Miguel Vargas chased his own mark.

Vargas hit two dingers, tripled and doubled Sunday to establish the Loons' single-game record of 13 total bases, eclipsing Cody Thomas (Aug. 3, 2017) and Niko Hulsizer (April 15), who had 12 apiece. On Monday, Vargas racked up 10 more total bases to help Great Lakes complete a three-game series sweep of Fort Wayne.

Leading off the first inning against right-hander Gabe Mosser, Vargas reached on a fielding error by TinCaps shortstop Tucupita Marcano, the Padres' 17th-ranked prospect. He scored two batters later when Dillon Paulson's drive into left field was misplayed by Grant Little, which jump-started a four-run frame.

Vargas grounded a one-out single to left in the second and scored on an RBI double by Hunter Feduccia. The Cuba native beat out a one-out infield single to third for his 30th multi-hit effort in 70 games. Facing right-handed reliever Edwuin Bencomo in the fourth and down 1-2 in the count, he slugged a two-out, three-run homer over the wall in left-center to push the Loons' advantage to 13-3.

After flying out to right in the sixth, the Eastern Division starter in last month's Midwest League All-Star Game capped Great Lakes' scoring with a one-out solo blast to right off righty Carlos Belen in the eighth. His four-hit performance boosted his average to .325, second in the Midwest League behind Fort Wayne's Xavier Edwards (.338).

Loons manager John Shoemaker was surprised Sunday by the two-homer game when Vargas had only one homer all season to that point and by the trajectory of the shots. He added that the 19-year-old will be challenged by the length of his first full professional season.

"I think he was at two or three different levels last year, including here at the end of the season," he told MiLB.com on Sunday. "He only played in 53 games total ... so staying physically and mentally sharp is going to be key for any player. ... It's still going to be a big test to see how anyone, including Miguel, can handle the full season."

Paulson, who knocked in three runs, and James Outman also went deep for Great Lakes, which tied its season high with four long balls. Feduccia added three hits, two RBIs and scored twice.

Dodgers No. 23 prospect John Rooney (4-1) picked up the win after allowing five runs -- three earned -- on four hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out two.

Marcano paced Fort Wayne with three hits and scored three times while Michael Curry had two RBIs.

Mosser (4-5) lost his third straight decision, allowing nine runs -- five earned -- on 10 hits and a walk while fanning two in three innings.