MiLB and FIS extend strategic relationship, enhance fan experience through advanced payments solutions and emerging technology

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- FIS ™ (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, announced today that it has extended its commitment to be the official technology provider to Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) through 2022. With technology as its foundation, the relationship supports MiLB's fan-centric approach to drive engagement with its 111 million self-designated fans, according to a 2017 ESPN Sports Poll. FIS announced a relationship with the league as its official payments and loyalty technology provider prior to the 2017 season.

The agreement serves to integrate FIS' advanced payment, loyalty and other solutions within the league's "Ballparks of the Future" initiative. FIS' technology powers a range of enhanced experiences for fans at MiLB ballparks, from simplifying payment transactions to driving new fan loyalty programs. For MiLB teams, FIS technology also streamlines accounting and management of travel expenses, simplifies business expense management through real-time, prepaid technology and provides other advanced capabilities.

Since announcing the relationship last year, more than 20 teams have begun to leverage FIS solutions and services leading to greater efficiency and overall fan engagement. As an extension of the relationship and to showcase its solutions and services, FIS created and launched an "Innovation Dugout" where it will showcase its innovative technologies and business solutions for the "Ballparks of the Future" at Bragan Field at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, home of the Double-A® Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

"Continuing to super-serve our fans across the consumer journey is a core area of focus as we look to the future," said David Wright, Minor League Baseball's chief marketing & commercial officer. "Technology is at the root of these efforts and a key-driver in our quest to tailor to the next-generation consumer. Our long-term extension with FIS is a great example of our commitment to be a dynamic leader in sport and entertainment."

"We are excited to be working with a growing number of Minor League Baseball teams to enhance service to their fans and make a day at the ballpark an even more enjoyable experience," said Bruce Lowthers, chief operating officer, FIS Integrated Financial Solutions. "By using technology in innovative ways, Minor League Baseball remains at the forefront of fan-friendly entertainment."

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 53,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.

Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedInand Twitter.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2017, Minor League Baseball attracted 41.8 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com.

Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.