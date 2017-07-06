MiLB announces June Players of the Month

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Minor League Baseball today announced the Player of the Month Award winners for each of the 10 full season leagues for the month of June. Each winner will receive an award from Minor League Baseball in recognition of the honor.

Rochester Red Wings (Twins) outfielder Zack Granite led the International League in average (.470), hits (55), extra-base hits (16), runs scored (23), total bases (78) and on-base percentage (.527). Granite recorded a base hit in 28 of his 29 games in June and posted 20 multi-hit games to go along with a 17-game hitting streak to start the month. Granite, 24, was selected by Minnesota in the 14th round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Seton Hall University.

In his first month at the Triple-A level, Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) third baseman Ryan McMahon led the Pacific Coast League in hits (50), extra-base hits (21) and total bases (85). He was second in the league in average (.427) and RBI (28). McMahon posted 15 multi-hit games in June, including a pair of five-hit games and a pair of four-hit games. McMahon, 22, was selected in the second round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies) third baseman Mitch Walding led the Eastern League in home runs (13), RBIs (27), runs scored (21), total bases (78), slugging percentage (.848) and OPS (1.246) during the month of June, and tied for the league lead in extra-base hits (19). Walding recorded nine multi-hit games in June and ended the month on an 11-game hitting streak. Walding, 24, was selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of the St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California.

Jackson Generals (Diamondbacks) infielder Kevin Medrano led the Southern League in average (.371), hits (36) and total bases (51) in June. Medrano recorded a 16-game hitting streak and posted 11 multi-hit games during the month. Medrano, 27, was selected by Arizona in the 18th round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Missouri State University.

Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros) third baseman J.D. Davis led the Texas League in home runs (seven), extra-base hits (15), total bases (64) and OPS (1.031), and was second in hits (35), RBI (23) and slugging percentage (.627). Davis batted .343 for the month and recorded 10 multi-hit games and a 13-game hitting streak from June 15-30. Davis, 24, was selected by Houston in the third round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Cal State Fullerton.

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers) center fielder Yusniel Diaz led the California League in hits (40), extra-base hits (16), total bases (68), doubles (nine) and on-base percentage (.438) and was second in home runs (five) and OPS (1.111). Diaz posted 13 multi-hit games in June, including two four-hit games and four three-hit games. Diaz, 20, was signed by the Dodgers in November 2015 out of Havana, Cuba.

Buies Creek Astros leftfielder Myles Straw was a tough out for Carolina League pitching in June, as he led the league in hits (36), walks (20), stolen bases (12), on-base percentage (.479) and runs scored (21), while batting .375 in 24 games. Straw posted 13 multi-hit games in June, including a stretch of seven straight from June 8-15. Straw, 22, was selected by Houston in the 12th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of St. Johns River State College.

Lakeland Flying Tigers (Tigers) left-hander Matt Hall did not allow an earned run in 25.2 innings in June, as he held opponents to a .169 average and walked just six while striking out 31. Hall was 3-0 in June and allowed only 15 hits during his four outings, with just three of the hits going for extra bases (two doubles and a homer). Hall, 23, was selected by Detroit in the sixth round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Missouri State University.

Lansing Lugnuts (Blue Jays) shortstop Bo Bichette destroyed Midwest League pitching in June, leading the league in average (.421), hits (40), extra-base hits (16), total bases (63) and doubles (12). His 1.198 OPS was good for third in the league. For the year, his .383 average and 32 doubles lead all of professional baseball (including Major League Baseball). Bichette, 19, was selected by Toronto in the second round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Lakewood Blue Claws (Phillies) first baseman Darick Hall led the South Atlantic League in home runs (eight), RBI (27), extra-base hits (18), total bases (64) and slugging percentage (.653) and was second in the league in doubles (10) and OPS (1.042). Hall had separate hitting streaks of five, seven and eight games in June and tallied five consecutive multi-hit games from June 23-27. Hall, 21, was selected by the Phillies in the 14th round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of Dallas Baptist University.