MiLB, Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation team up to educate fans about prostate cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and PHOENIX -- Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) and the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation are partnering for the second consecutive year to bring prostate cancer awareness information to millions of baseball fans across the country this Father's Day weekend. The effort is being coordinated by Minor League Baseball Charities, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities MiLB teams call home, and the Arizona Diamondbacks .

As part of the collaboration, MiLB teams will distribute prostate cancer awareness literature, including customized brochures, and branded mini bat keychains to fans attending Father's Day games on Sunday, June 18. In addition, each team will recognize an outstanding dad in its local community or someone who is battling or has survived prostate cancer and present him with an engraved full-size Louisville Slugger Father's Day commemorative bat at the game, courtesy of the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation.

The Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation, a certified 501(c)(3) organization, was founded in January 2013 by Arizona Diamondbacks President & CEO Derrick Hall as a comprehensive tool for those who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer and their families to help them understand the challenges and choices they face.

"I am extremely grateful to Minor League Baseball for helping continue to spread awareness about the importance of prostate cancer screening and early detection," said Hall, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011. "For the second consecutive year, the collective reach of these ballparks to men around the country has already helped many overcome the challenges of prostate cancer and will continue to save so many lives. The journey can be quite frightening but a positive state of mind is powerful medicine and hopefully this information will help those diagnosed realize that they're not alone."

"The Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation initiative on Father's Day is one of the many charitable causes that Minor League Baseball, Minor League Baseball Charities and our teams have chosen to support in our ongoing quest to be good citizens in our communities and make a lasting impact on our fans," added Pat O'Conner, Minor League Baseball President & CEO.

For a list of Minor League Baseball games this Father's Day weekend, visit MiLB.com/schedule. To learn more about Minor League Baseball Charities and its Charity Partners Program, visit MiLB.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2016, Minor League Baseball attracted 41.3 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com.

Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.