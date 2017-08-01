MiLB expands CommUNITY outreach in August

The game provides a common ground where fans come together in support of the home team. Where they marvel at the feats of extraordinary athletes. A place where they can enjoy a hot dog on a laid-back evening with family and friends.

Baseball, and sports in general, provides fans a break from the stresses of everyday life.

Now Minor League Baseball is working to bring people together for the betterment of its 160 communities across the country with the MiLB CommUNITY initiative.

MiLB announced the creation of this project in 2016 to promote unity, understanding, acceptance and inclusion at its ballparks. During the month of August, Minor League Baseball will hold its second-annual MiLB CommUNITY initiative.

Last year, teams encouraged the baseball world to stand up against discrimination and violence during the inaugural CommUNITY project, which took place from Aug. 18-28.

"Minor League Baseball and its clubs strive to enhance the community feel at the ballpark, and at the same time, this program works to encourage involvement and honor those who have made a positive impact," said Courtney Nehls, Assistant Director of Special Events & Programming for Minor League Baseball.

During a select inning break, clubs displayed a video board image and read an announcement asking fans to rise and stand together along with the team's staff, players and partners, taking a moment to reflect on ways they can make a difference in their community and help others. The goal was to leave fans in attendance with a positive sense of unity and motivation to take action.

"The message behind the initiative was really spot on," said Becca Holtgreive, Director of Community Relations for the Carolina Mudcats. "I think it will lead to a more open dialogue, I know it did with our police and fire departments that were on hand to help on our gameday."

The St. Lucie Mets also paired the program with their First Responders Night, showing support for their community heroes. The Quad Cities River Bandits created a video to play in-stadium featuring their players and coaches holding up their CommUNITY signs, explaining what "community" means to them as individuals. The Chattanooga Lookouts staff honored local members of the community who work to make their society a better place, and had those individuals throw out the first pitch, recognizing the positive impact they have had in the Chattanooga area.

Fans at participating ballparks were also given their own signs asking them to express what community means to them.

"The best part was the fans' reaction and coming together in unison," said Winter Moreno, Community Relations & Special Events Coordinator for the Reno Aces. "Everyone in the stadium stood together to support the movement."

This season the initiative will expand beyond the ballpark, and will include volunteer opportunities within MiLB communities. Not only will the teams bring fans together to connect and inspire others to have a positive impact, but the clubs will also take to the streets in the month of August with staff and player volunteer events.

"These CommUNITY events reinforced the notion that our ballparks are places where people can come together, and where everyone is welcome," Nehls said. "With the positive feedback we received from the program last year, we decided to take it a step further in 2017 and add a volunteering aspect to the program."

MiLB CommUNITY Month got an unofficial early kickoff on Friday, July 28, with the Lexington Legends' Pajama Party, where 100 Fayette County Public School kids and their families received donated Tempur-Pedic beds.

The kids, identified through Child Guidance Specialists and Family Resource Coordinators with Fayette County Public Schools, enjoyed a night at the ballpark with their families celebrating their new Tempur-Pedic twin beds, thanks to Tempur Sealy and Sleep Outfitters, as well as their new bedding courtesy of the Kansas City Royals and North Broadway Auto.

"It all comes down to supporting and enhancing the city of Lexington," said Andy Shea, Lexington Legends President & CEO. "Spearheading this event with the support of the Kansas City Royals has allowed us to partner with some amazing companies, such as Tempur Sealy and Sleep Outfitters, all of whom share our passion for community outreach. Our goal is to not only help families, but also show them that their community stands with them."

All 100 kids were also outfitted in Legends gear from head to toe, enjoyed ballpark fanfare and had a meet and greet with the Legends players postgame on the field.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will pair their CommUNITY event with a player and staff volunteer outing for Meals on Wheels on Aug. 21.

"Community involvement with non-profits such as Meals on Wheels is a cornerstone of our outreach efforts," said John "JB" Bayne, Assistant General Manager & Director of Community Relations for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. "The ability to help deliver meals to those who are unable to venture out is a great cause which our staff and players can fully embrace."

Fellow Eastern League members, the Trenton Thunder, will host their eighth annual "Good Deed Day" on Aug. 5. Fans will be encouraged to make donations to a group of community non-profits before the game. The Thunder had over 500 participants make at least one donation last year.

"The MiLB CommUNITY initiative is the perfect complement to the Thunder's existing Good Deed Day program. On Aug. 5, the Thunder will once again partner with Minor League Baseball and five local organizations to promote growth and goodwill in the Mercer County community," said Vince Marcucci, Community Relations Manager for the Trenton Thunder.

The annual event features a school supplies drive to support the learning center at the East Trenton Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, a non-perishable food drive to benefit the Mercer Street Friends Food Bank, a clothing drive for the Rescue Mission of Trenton, a toiletries drive to support HomeFront, and a pet supplies drive to benefit Pet Rescue of Mercer.

Teams like Lexington, Binghamton and Trenton are just a small sample of the positive impact Minor League Baseball is having on its communities, bringing people together not just for the enjoyment of the game, but to make a positive impact across the nation.

Minor League Baseball Charities has implemented several initiatives in MiLB ballparks this season including the 'Cover Your Bases' Sun Safety Initiative with the American Cancer Society, the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation Father's Day Initiative, the BairFind Foundation Concourse Sign Project and the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation campaign. To learn more about Minor League Baseball Charities and its Charity Partners Program, visit MiLB.com. To view a video of pictures from last year's CommUNITY events throughout Minor League Baseball, click below.

Video: MiLB's CommUNITY Initiative Recap