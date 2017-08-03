MiLB gears up for second annual FIELD Program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Minor League Baseball® (MiLB™) today announced that 27 students and recent graduates will participate in its second annual FIELD (Fostering Inclusion through Education and Leadership Development) Program as part of Minor League Baseball's Diversity Initiative. The 2017 program will be held from Aug. 7-11, at the Minor League Baseball office in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The FIELD Program was created to engage women and minority students who may be interested in pursuing a career in professional baseball. The five-day program will expose participants to the baseball industry through a combination of professional development workshops, skill-specific training, networking sessions and hands-on learning opportunities.

The 2017 FIELD Program is highlighted by keynote speaker Justine Siegal, who became the first woman to coach for a Major League Baseball organization when she was hired by the Oakland Athletics as a guest instructor in 2015. She is also the founder of Baseball for All, a national nonprofit that fosters, encourages, and provides opportunities for girls to play baseball.

"This year's FIELD event will feature an outstanding lineup of notable speakers and presenters to provide the attendees with the necessary tools to prepare for a career in baseball," said Vincent Pierson, Manager of Diversity & Inclusion for Minor League Baseball. "We look forward to building on the success of last year's program and continuing our efforts to open doors for women and minorities seeking to break into the business of baseball."

Minor League Baseball team executives featured as part of this year's program are Breon Dennis, Vice President of Community Development for the Frisco RoughRiders, Martie Cordaro, President and General Manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers, and Paris Freeman, Account Executive for the San Antonio Missions.

This year's FIELD Program participants will gain hands-on experience with a visit to George M. Steinbrenner Field, home of the Tampa Yankees. Attendees will hear from the Tampa Yankees staff prior to the game and will shadow key departments throughout their visit.

Career development and preparation will be a key focus for this year's programming. Resume reviews and mock interviews by some of the industry's leading executives will ensure that participants know what is expected of them as they look to break into the business of baseball.

Additional guest speakers and presenters for the event include Ronnie Burton, Coordinator of Baseball Operations for the Arizona Fall League; Lara Juras, Vice President of Human Resources for the Atlanta Braves; Kelvin Scott, Senior Manager of Human Resources for the Atlanta Braves; Tyra Suggs, Human Resources Generalist for the St. Louis Cardinals; Jennifer Tran, Vice President of Human Resources and Organization Engagement for the Tampa Bay Rays; JC Ayers, Vice President of Human Resources at Seminole Hard Rock; Greg "Kool Papa" Bell, founder and presenter of the Five Tool Selling Workshop and several members of the Minor League Baseball office staff.

Participants in this year's program represent 18 colleges and universities from across the country. In addition to the programming taking place in St. Petersburg, participants are offered a pathway into professional baseball with an opportunity to expand their networks and compete for job openings at the 2017 Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida at the PBEO® (Professional Baseball Employment Opportunities) Job Fair. The event gives individuals seeking employment in the baseball industry the opportunity to meet face to face with club executives and interview onsite for a variety of available positions.

The FIELD Program Class of 2017 and their respective colleges or universities are as follows:

Joseph Berriatua (Santa Clara University), Roya Burton (Michigan State University), Kaitlin Ellenburg (University of Central Florida), Erika Frazier (Hampton University), Sydney Glover (Yale University), Jazzi Harding (Arizona State University), Orenthious Hill (Florida State University), Robert Julien III (Florida A&M University), Haley Keen (University of Central Florida), Tiffany Kukuruda (University of North Carolina at Charlotte), Sable Lee (University of Central Florida), Sherry Lewis (Virginia State University), Kevin Lora (University of South Florida), Grace MacLaughlin (University of Central Florida), Londen Mance (Hampton University), Alex McGill (Georgia State University), Ari'Elle Moore (Hampton University), Marvin Oliva (University of South Florida), Corey Payne (Temple University), Lester Person (Florida International University), Ca'Maya Pierre (Florida State University), Oliver Smith (Virginia Commonwealth University), Tynelle Taylor-Chase (University of Central Florida), Perry Thurston (Morehouse College), Dominick Winters (University of Southern Mississippi), Bertram Wright (Florida A&M University) and Danny Zoegar (Seton Hill University).

For more information about the Minor League Baseball Diversity Initiative, visit MiLB.com.

