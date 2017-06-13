Photos of the Week: June 8-14

Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram

Iowa Cubs third baseman Jeimer Candelario adjusts his hat as he hits the field during a game at Colorado Springs on June 9. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

The Rochester Red Wings grounds crew got a hand changing the bases on June 9. (Joe Territo/Rochester Red Wings)

New bats rest against the dugout before a game in Lakeland on June 11. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Rochester Red Wings outfielder Zack Granite and his teammates celebrate a 6-5 win over the Syracuse Chiefs on June 11. (Joe Territo/Rochester Red Wings)

A young fan delivers a rosin bag to the mound before a game in Lakeland on June 11. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

A sunny day in Salt Lake at Smith's Ballpark on June 10. (Paul Asay/MiLB.com)

A fan enjoys an old-time favorite before a game in Lakeland against the St. Lucie Mets on June 8. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

The PLAY BALL initiative was in full force around the Minor Leagues this week. A group is seen here on June 10 in Salt Lake. (Brent Asay/MiLB.com)

Rochester Red Wings second baseman Tommy Field makes a throw to first during a game against the Syracuse Chiefs on June 11. (Joe Territo/Rochester Red Wings)

Teammates congratulate Elvis Rubio after his bases-loaded walk gave the Flying Tigers a 6-5 win in the bottom of the 14 inning on June 10. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

A young fan receives an autographed T-shirt at a Salt Lake Bees game on June 10. (Brent Asay/MiLB.com)

Fans brought their furry freinds to the Flying Tigers game for Bark in the Park on June 8. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Rochester's Ryan Pressly fires a pitch in this multiple-exposure image on June 8. (Bare Antonlos/Red Wings)

Ben Verlander and Detroit's roving instructor, Gene Roof, watch weather updates on a cell phone on June 11. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Syracuse shortstop Irving Falu jumps to avoid Rochester's Zack Granite on June 10. (Bare Antonlos/Red Wings)

Rochester's Aaron Slegers blows a bubble in the dugout on June 10 during a Triple-A game. (Bare Antonlos/Red Wings)

A dog enjoys a day at the ballpark in Florida on June 8. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

The moon rises over Security Service Field during a game between the Round Rock Express and the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on June 8. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

Sky Sox pitcher Andrew Barbosa takes on Iowa at sunset on June 9. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)